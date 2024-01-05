“A cup is worth jail time”: Internet reacts to a man jumping over Starbucks counter to steal Stanley Cups

Starbucks, the American multinational chain of coffeehouses, launched exclusive Stanley cups on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at select outlets inside Target locations. In a viral clip, a woman captured the moment a man jumped over the counter at one of the stores in an attempt to steal a cup.

The “Winter Pink” colorway was made for Valentine’s Day and is a collaborative design between the coffee giant and Stanley, the company behind the viral, unbreakable, 40-ounce tumblers, as per Today. While a fight over the cups was already underway, a male bystander jumped over the Starbucks counter and reportedly grabbed a box of the Stanley Quenchers.

Many customers have recorded such fights for the Stanley cups since they were introduced to the public. Netizens online are joking about the frenzy these cups have created.

Man jumps over Starbucks counter at Target to steal pink Stanley Cups

Starbucks is an American multinational corporation that operates the largest coffeehouse chain and is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. They introduced several reusable Stanley Cups in collaboration with Stanley on January 3, 2024.

Since it hit the Starbucks stores in Target locations, many customers spent hours waiting in line; some camped out in a parking lot; others got into tense altercations; and at least one man risked catching a case, as per Complex.

The “Winter Pink” hue Stanley Cup, priced at $49.95, is especially popular among consumers. A Starbucks representative told Today.com that the pink cup is the third release of a Stanley Quencher co-branded with the coffee chain.

Since the launch, the cups have become the subject of many news stories and viral videos, highlighting the extreme lengths people went to in pursuit of the reusable cup. One man was filmed in a TikTok video by user @Yuli.anax, who was waiting in line for the pink cup when an altercation broke out.

According to Dexerto on X (formerly Twitter), the TikToker was standing inside a Target and filmed a minor argument between two customers. In the middle of the exchange, another man took the opportunity to jump over the coffee store's counter and allegedly stole a packet of Stanley Quenchers. The user was seen shouting in the video,

"Whoa! Whoa! They just tried to grab it. Look at them, they’re trying to steal. You guys, this is insane."

Another video showed the man approaching the exit while other customers tried to stop him. He walked out alongside a young person who was seemingly with him. One woman was seen pushing back against the man and telling him, "You’re gonna get in trouble."

The thief ignored the warnings and continued on his way before another bystander tackled him and took the package. The video then shows the alleged assailant leaving Target with one cup in his hand.

Netizens spoke about the rising popularity of the Stanley Cups, wondering what made it so appealing that people were willing to fight over them, even allegedly stealing the cups. Here are some reactions:

It’s unclear if the man has been hit with any charges. Target staff have stated they would call law enforcement to deal with the issue, as per Complex. The altercation shocked a few customers who were seen crying in one of the viral clips.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the man returned to the store and seemingly returned his stolen cup before walking out again, as per Today. It is unclear if the man returned the same cup or not.