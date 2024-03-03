"What a disgrace": Video of LGBT Affairs Director Celena Morrison and her husband's arrest sparks outrage online

Philadelphia's executive director of the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs, Celena Morrison, and her husband Darius McLean were arrested after a traffic stop along I-76 on Saturday, March 2. Even though the duo were arrested on charges including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and more, they were let go later in the day.

A portion of the arrest filmed by Morrison went viral on social media. In the clip, the executive director was heard yelling that she worked for the mayor while her husband was getting arrested. Philadelphia Mayor, Cherelle L. Parker reacted to the clip and said that it was "very concerning."

Some netizens were also outraged by the arrest and Morrison's behavior took to X to react to the same.

Netizens outraged at Celena Morrison after arrest

According to ABC 6, Celena Morrison, Philadelphia's executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband were arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday. The incident occurred along I-76 and as per the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Morrison's grey Infiniti sedan due to multiple vehicle code violations.

However, right after Morrison's car was pulled over, a green Dodge sedan came to a halt right behind the trooper's patrol vehicle. CBS News reported that according to the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of the Dodge, later identified as Celena Morrison's husband, allegedly became "verbally combative" towards the police officer when he was approached and refused multiple orders made by the officer.

The man then reportedly attempted to resist arrest multiple times before finally being handcuffed. Police also stated that Celena Morrison walked up to the officer during the arrest and tried interfering with the process. They were then both arrested on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and more before they were released later that day, as per CBS News.

Video footage of the arrest filmed by Celena Morrison went viral on social media. The clip showcased Morrison's husband getting arrested while on the ground. Celena was seen yelling at the officer multiple times stating that the person on the ground was her husband and that she works for the mayor. The officer then approached Celena and the phone fell to the ground.

According to the video and ABC 6's transcript of the same, Celena then told the officer that he was doing this because they were black, and the officer disagreed. He asked her to turn around before she got tased and at one point, Celena was reportedly heard saying that the officer "punched" her. The officer was heard telling her why she was stopped as he said:

"This was a simple traffic stop cause you didn't have your lights on. You didn't have your lights on and you're tailgating."

Social media users were outraged when the video and the news of the arrest surfaced online. A plethora of users took to the comments section of @KeeleyFox29's tweet and criticized Celena Morrison as they claimed that she was abusing her position.

While she received backlash online, others criticized the cop for allegedly being aggressive and condemned the people criticizing Morrison.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who confirmed Celena Morrison's arrest on X, also said that the incident was "very concerning" but refrained from giving further comments until the investigation had concluded.