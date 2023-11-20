What did Donald Trump say about Jimmy Carter? Former President comes under fire as video from Iowa event goes viral in wake of Rosalynn Carter's death

Donald Trump came under fire for mocking former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday, November 18 in an Iowa event, only a day after it had been announced that Carter's wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care. Rosalynn Carter died a day later, on Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96.

Trump's comments then went viral as clips shared on social media showcased the former president saying that Jimmy Carter might be the "happiest person anywhere in this country" after comparing his administration to Biden's. Netizens believed that Trump's comments were inappropriate and insensitive in the wake of Rosalynn's death.

Donald Trump said on November 18 that "the happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter"

Former United States First Lady, Rosalynn Carter died on Sunday, November 19 at her home in Plains, Georgia. The 96-year-old died of natural causes and her funeral will be held on November 29. Rosalynn entered hospice care on November 17, while her husband and former United States president, Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February this year.

In the wake of Rosalynn Carter's death, people recalled Donald Trump's comments about her husband, which came only a day after the former First Lady entered hospice care. Trump was speaking about the failure of the Biden administration at a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Saturday, when he compared Biden to Jimmy Carter and said:

"The happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns (Biden administration)."

Donald Trump called Biden "incompetent" and the worst president the country had ever seen. Even though Trump admitted to never being a "big fan" of Jimmy Carter, he called him a "brilliant president" when compared to Joe Biden.

However, it is important to note that these comments were made at an Iowa event on November 18, one day before the former First Lady's demise.

After the news about Rosalynn Carter's death came to light, Donald Trump and Melania Trump released a statement mourning her loss. The statement read:

"She was a devoted First Lady, a great humanitarian, a champion for mental health, and a beloved wife to her husband for 77 years, President Carter."

The statement highlighted how Rosalynn had earned the "admiration and gratitude" of the entire country, spanning from her time as a U.S. Navy wife to her tenure as the First Lady and her later work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity. Donald Trump acknowledged:

"She leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and national service."

The statement further added:

"Our prayers are with the former president, the Carter family, and the entire community of Plains, Georgia, that she loved so much!"

"That's disgusting" - Netizens condemn Donald Trump's remarks about Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump's comments about Jimmy Carter right after Rosalynn entered hospice care, drew the ire of many social media users, who compared the "loving" marriage between the Carters to Trump and Melania's marriage. Netizens took to the comments section of @KevinlyFather's Twitter post and stated that the president had managed to sink "lower and lower" with every remark.

They called Trump a "sick man" and stated that his comments were "disgusting." Social media users were also critical of the audience that applauded the former president's ill-timed remarks.

Rosalynn Carter's funeral service will take place over the span of three days. The service will start on Monday, November 27, with a motorcade and a wreath-laying ceremony. The public can pay their respects to her on Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

A tribute service will be held on Tuesday at Glenn Memorial Church. On Wednesday, a funeral procession will be followed by a private funeral service and a private burial at the Carter family residence. Funeral services will be broadcast on television and live-streamed online.