What did Donald Trump say about Prince Harry? Former US President threatens to deport royal if he wins election

During an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 24, former US President Donald Trump said he would deport Prince Harry if “it were up to him.”

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

As per the Independent, Trump added that the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to Harry since he moved to America in 2020.

“I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

Trump’s comments come after Prince Harry’s interview on Good Morning America on February 16. The Duke of Sussex was asked about his life in the United States and if he would consider becoming a US citizen. He replied that while the thought had crossed his mind, it was not a “high priority right now.”

Conservative Heritage Foundation to obtain immigration records of Prince Harry

As per TIME, the Conservative Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain the immigration records of the UK royal after he admitted to having consumed drugs in his 2023 book, Spare.

The lawsuit aims to find out about the protocols followed in granting Prince Harry into the US, where he has been known to have lived since 2020. As per The Heritage Foundation, Prince Harry's admission of using cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms raises questions about his eligibility for a US visa.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (Image via Getty)

Director of the foundation, Nile Gardiner, in a media advisory on Thursday, February 22, also emphasized the need for Americans to know if the Duke of Sussex lied on his visa application or if he was given preferential treatment by the DHS.

However, as per Mirror, John Bardo, a DHS lawyer, said if Prince Harry had to go down the path to acquire US citizenship, he would have to renounce his title under US Citizenship and Immigration Services rules.

Did Prince Harry betray Queen Elizabeth?

The Duke of Sussex leaves after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. A source close to the monarch in 2023 alleged to the Daily Beast that Prince Harry and Megan Markle betrayed Queen Elizabeth during her last days.

"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse. That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life's work.

"For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was - well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away."

In the 2021 docuseries titled Harry and Markle, the husband-wife accused the royal family of not protecting the Markle from press attacks. During a viral Oprah Winfrey interview, they also accused an unnamed family member of questioning the color of their unborn son. Netizens speculated this person to be Queen Elizabeth.

In 2024, royal commentator Jack Royston, on the Royal Report podcast, claimed that King Charles and Prince William were hurt by Prince Harry's constant betrayal. Royston said:

"Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occassions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the queen died."

Jack added that the royal members need to trust with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix, in a book, or on a podcast and that the situation needs time to heal.

As far as Harry's citizenship is concerned, NDTV reports that US lawyers believe his chances to acquire a visa sound slim after he acknowledged using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his 2023 book, Spare.