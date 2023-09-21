What did Drake say? Rapper trolled over apparent Megan Thee Stallion diss

Canadian rapper Drake sparks controversy after a video of him apparently throwing shade at Megan Thee Stallion goes viral. The incident took place during his concert in Houston, Texas, held this September 2023, when the One Dance singer gave a shoutout to his friend in the audience, Meg.

As the audience started screaming, he immediately clarified:

"Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real. Not that Meg, this Meg (pointing to his friend)."

While the musician did not specify Megan Thee Stallion, internet users were quick to notice Drake's tone and his apparent annoyed expression in the clip. They concluded that he was upset that the crowd was thinking of the Cognac Queen singer.

The two rappers have had some beef in the past. In the track Circo Loco from his collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss, he apparently referenced her getting shot by Tory Lanez in 2020 when he sang:

"This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."

At the time Megan took to Twitter asking people not to use her shooting for clout.

"Don't try and play in our faces": Netizens call out Drake for his alleged Megan Thee Stallion diss

As footage from Drake's concert in Houston spread, internet users were quick to call him out on his tone. While some spoke out in his support, many stated that the diss was apparent in his sassy tone and shady attitude. They called the singer petty and jealous.

As the controversy spiraled, Drake's friend Megan, whom he was referring to, took to X (formerly Twitter) in support of the rapper. She explained that Drake was only clarifying because people would first think of Thee Stallion when they hear the name Megan. She called out X users for inserting their own narratives as they saw fit.

However, some netizens believed that she too was being misled and used.

Neither Drake nor Megan Thee Stallion has commented on the developing controversy at the time of writing this article.