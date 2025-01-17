What was the drama between Taina Williams and Ari Fletcher involving Yosohn? Feud explored as former clears the air over abuse scandal

Internet personality Taina Williams and fellow influencer Ari Fletcher have resolved their 2022 feud involving Fletcher's son Yosohn. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Williams appeared on a special episode of Fletcher's cooking YouTube channel, Dinner With The Don.

For the unversed, back in March 2022, Fletcher accused Williams of harming her son, claiming that Taina had caused a bruise on Yosohn's knee. Taina and G Herbo have been dating since January 2019 and share a son, Essex William Wright (born in May 2021).

During the Dinner With The Don episode, Ari directly questioned Taina about whether she had put her hands on Yosohn. Taina replied:

"I did not touch touch her son. I don't even know where that story came about. But that was crazy."

Fletcher then explained that people were unaware of their prior conversation in which they settled their differences.

"Every time his dad went out, every time he would cry"— Taina Williams speculates Yosohn may have made up the story to "be with his father"

Reflecting on the incident, Taina Williams explained that the "child abuse" allegations tarnished her reputation and ruined her birthday. Ari Fletcher inquired whether Williams thought she had made up the story, to which Taina replied that she didn't but confessed she initially believed Yosohn was being "coached" by her.

Fletcher then shared her side, stating that Yosohn returned to her with a "scab" on his knee and pinned the bruise on Taina when questioned. This prompted Ari to lash out online back at the time.

According to Baller Alert, at the time, the model took to her Instagram to share audio recordings of her son recounting an alleged incident where Williams threw a pillow at him, causing him to fall down and not helping him afterward. Ari noted that this occurred when G Herbo was not home, adding that the incident was never properly resolved, which was why Yosohn hadn’t been to Herb’s home (then).

Taina Williams denied the accusation and even shared a collage of moments with Yosohn online. However, Ari Fletcher doubled down on the claims, also accusing Herb of cheating on her with Williams when Yosohn was a newborn. Eventually, the controversy died down.

At one point, Williams noted that Yosohn's story kept changing, suggesting this might have helped the adults sort out their differences. She also speculated that he might have made up the story so that he could "be with his dad only."

"Every time his dad went out, every time he would cry and he would be so sad when his dad would leave out, because he wanted to go."

Williams wondered if Yosohn wanted to tag along with Herbo to the studio, recalling how he would say, 'You're leaving me here with Tai Tai.'" However, she explained the rapper usually went out late at night.

According to the Shade Room, the pair has since reconciled and were seen partying together with G Herbo in Miami last month. Ari later revealed that she and Taina Williams cleared up their misunderstanding on their own.

In light of these developments, G Herbo took to his Instagram to reveal that he was the one who accidentally hit his son during a pillow fight, causing him to fall. The rapper explained that Yosohn, who was just 3 (then), didn't cry and mixed up his stories owing to his age.

