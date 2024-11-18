Who is G Herbo's baby mama? Rapper's emotional moment with son during Kai Cenat stream wins hearts online

G Herbo and his son’s emotional moment during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 has gone viral on social media as it has won many hearts on the internet. During a live stream held during the weekend, G Herbo’s son, Yosohn gave a motivational speech to the audience, as he said:

“So all you have to do is live a good life, do your homework every day and hang out with your family.”

However, the young kid could not complete his sentence and choked up as he got emotional during his speech. As he ran to his father, G Herbo explained to the masses how emotional Yosohn is, as he explained to his son:

“Just believe son, you know how to do anything you put your mind to. What I tell you about saying you don’t know how to do something? Stop saying that, when you want to do something you get up and do it. When you are determined to do something, you go do it. So stop saying what you can’t do when you never tried it, just say you never tried it before.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

G Herbo shares his son, Yosohn Santana Wright, with his former partner, Ariana Fletcher. Yosohn was born in 2018 and is currently 6 years old. However, the rapper is also a father to two other kids, with Taina Williams, a son, Essex, who was born in 2021, and a daughter, Emmy, who was welcomed by the parents in May 2022.

“He was raised good”: Netizens react to the emotional moment between G Herbo and his son Yosohn during Kai Cenat’s livestream

An X user, @Kaimafiaupdates uploaded a short clip of the emotional moment between the father and the son on the platform. As the clips went viral, here is how social media users reacted:

“He was raised good,” wrote one X user.

Expand Tweet

“Love how gherbo didn’t make him feel bad for crying,” added another netizen.

Some applauded the rapper for being a good parent, while others also called him a “strong role model.”

“Empathy is a critical & high-level skill. kids who demonstrate it have secure, loving relationships w/parents who talk w/them & are strong role models. Love seeing this,” wrote one more social media user.

“I really love that Gherbo is proud that his son is emotional cause its absolutely ok to be emotional and being in tune and having that safe space to be emotional is so beautiful for him as a growing young man,” said another internet user.

“That moment hit different! G Herbo's son really showed us how wise beyond his years he is,” exclaimed one more X user on the post.

Furthermore, this was not the only emotional moment during the live stream, as clips of Herbo’s son getting fearful of an ear piercing are also doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Yosohn was seen nervous as an ear-piercing expert approached him, however, his father then explained to him:

“Close your eyes and you’ll be good. I got you. You anticipate the pain. Stop thinking about it. Close your eyes and take it.”

Expand Tweet

After the motivational talk from his father, Yosohn finally got his ear pierced and melted the hearts of the masses by stating how he now realized that it was not as bad as he thought.

G Herbo has not yet responded to the reaction of social media users.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback