How many kids and baby mamas does Moneybagg Yo have? Ari Fletcher calls out rapper amid clash with one of his children's mothers

On May 21, American rapper Moneybagg Yo’s current partner Ari Fletcher posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story (@therealkylesister), donning a cropped top that read, “His ex is my biggest fan.”

Seemingly in response to this, one of Moneybagg Yo’s baby mothers, Whitney White (@juiccybabyyy), posted a selfie of herself on her Instagram Story sporting a t-shirt that said, “Tell your boyfriend to stop calling me,” alongside an image of a call block.

The baby mama also wrote in her caption, “He run back to me cause you boring a n*gga… My fav MF lyricccc.”

Catching the wind of the feud between his current partner and one of his baby mothers, Moneybagg Yo weighed in on X, writing:

“Aint nobody talking about me.”

Ari Fletcher called him out in response and claimed that she had been harassed and stalked by his ex for nearly half a decade.

“Don’t say nobody say your baby mama. It’s been 5 years of stalking and harassment. This sh*t is SO beneath me,” she wrote.

As per Distractify, the Grammy nominee has eight children with four different women.

One of Moneybagg Yo’s baby mothers passed away in 2022

Memphis native Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is a father to eight kids, including Demya, DeMario Jr., O’Marrion, Ta’Riyah, Mariah, DeMonel, Ca’Marian, and Spring. He shares them with four different baby mothers.

While the rapper usually keeps his personal life under wraps, he told Shade 45 in a 2017 interview with DJ Superstar and Gray Rizzy that he became a dad to “two or three children” while he was in high school. By his late twenties, the now-31-year-old had had all eight of his children.

One of his baby mamas is Instagram influencer Whitney White, with whom he shares two of his kids. Social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur Renee Echelon, who is the owner of My Size Fashion Boutique, is the mother of DeMario Jr. and O’Marrion.

The Wockesha hitmaker shares his youngest kid Spring with beauty and hair influencer Terrika “10k” Smith (@itsonlyone10k on Instagram). She is the CEO of the Trap Gurlz record label and also owns a salon.

In June 2023, the rapper told Angie Martinez during the latter’s IRL podcast that one of his four baby mothers and model Kennedy Lynette (also known as Chyna Santana or Shana Ward) died in April 2022 and was allegedly murdered by a friend. Since her passing, he has earned the custody of their three children.

Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have been together since October 2019 in an on-again, off-again relationship. They reportedly parted ways in 2021 after the rapper allegedly cheated on her. However, they reunited in 2022, and in November 2023, she claimed on X that they had been married for over two years.

In the past, Fletcher, who already has a son named Yosohn with rapper G Herbo, also mentioned during her cooking show Dinner With the Don that she underwent a miscarriage during his initial days with Moneybagg Yo, yet wanted to expand their family soon.

Notably, in June 2022, the rapper’s mother, Juanita White, along with his kids, presented him with a “Happy Father’s Day” billboard in the heart of his hometown in Memphis, Tennessee, with all of their names written on it.

Previously, the Reset rapper was in a brief relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in 2019 during one of their musical collaborations.