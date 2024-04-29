"There is no heartbeat" — RHOSLC alum Monica Garcia shares heartbreaking news of her miscarriage with fans 

Monica Garcia, who appeared in the fourth season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the assistant of an ex-housewife, shared the news of her miscarriage on Instagram on Sunday, April 28.

The announcement of her unfortunate miscarriage comes just a few weeks after the TV personality revealed her fifth pregnancy on Instagram. In the first post, the mother-of-four revealed that she was not planning on welcoming another baby at 39, but it came as welcome news for her.

In the Instagram post that talked about her miscarriage, Monica Garcia shared how she had promised herself to open up about her life "unapologetically and authentically," and this news was a part of it, further saying:

"Unfortunately today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. "There is no heartbeat" I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself."

The pictures attached to the Instagram post show a black-and-white snap of her and her partner's hand, with the second one of her lying on a bed in a hospital gown, with a sonogram monitor in the background.

Many of Garcia's fans and well-wishers shared their condolences with her in the comments of her post, sending love and prayers her way.

Monica Garcia sent out love for mothers "dealing with miscarriages" in her Instagram post

Following the revelation of Monica Garcia's unexpected pregnancy, the news of the miscarriage came in quick succession. Garcia acknowledged these sudden changes in her Instagram post, saying: "As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed."

Further in her post, the 39-year-old also extended her gratitude to her doctors for being her support system throughout the ordeal. She also said:

"I'm sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything-in-between."

A couple of weeks before the news of her miscarriage, Monica Garcia appeared on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files, in which the TV personality revealed that she was seven weeks pregnant.

On the podcast, Monica Garcia also shared that she had been dating her boyfriend, Braxton, for about a year before finding out about her pregnancy. Monica first met Braxton while she was filming RHOSLC.

Before Braxton, she was married to Mike Fowler, and the couple had four children together, which they still co-parent.

Monica Garcia was axed from RHOSLC season 5 due to her big secret Instagram reveal

Beyond the news of Garcia's pregnancy and miscarriage, another important news about her career on TV was shared with the public earlier this year.

In the three-part reunion of RHOSLC season 4 in January, it was revealed that Monica Garcia, who had entered the show as the assistant to the now-convict Jen Shah, was actually behind "Reality Von (Tea)se." It is an Instagram account that exposes the uncensored lives of the cast of RHOSLC through unauthorized clips, pictures, voice recordings, and screenshots.

The account, which has been live for four years - as long as the show has been in the running - mainly targeted Jen Shah, but the other housewives on the show were also featured on it.

When confronted with the truth, Garcia admitted to being one of the people behind the account, emphasizing the fact that it was run by multiple people. Following the revelation, Andy Cohen - the executive producer of Real Housewives - revealed in an episode of his late-night show - Watch What Happens Live - that Garcia would be taking a break from the show.

Cohen also suggested that the decision of the housewives to part ways with Monica Garcia was influenced by what went down in the reunion. Despite the news, Cohen has not ruled out the possibility of Garcia returning to the show one day. But the exact details of her comeback remain unknown as of now.