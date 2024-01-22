What did Elliott Binney do? Oklahoma father charged in rollover crash that killed his 16-year-old daughter

In an incident last week, Elliott Binney, a 41-year-old Oklahoma father, faces charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a single-car rollover crash that resulted in the death of his 16-year-old daughter, Shelby Binney. The incident unfolded near 88th and 171st streets in Bixby on January 11.

Bixby Police responded to the accident at around 9:20 pm, according to reports from KJRH. According to allegations against Elliott Binney, his wife and three children were left behind when he deserted the accident scene. Binney’s wife and two school-going children were taken by the Bixby Police Department to a hospital for medical attention due to injuries suffered in the incident.

As per FOX, Elliott Binney's Tulsa County Jail mugshot, captured several hours after the January 11 incident, revealed two black eyes and a busted lip.

The charges against Elliott Binney include leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Elliott Binney faces charges following crash

KJRH reports reveal that Shelby Binney was not wearing a seat belt when the family's SUV crashed near 88th and 171st streets in Bixby. The crash ejected her from the vehicle, and, despite immediate rescue efforts, hospital authorities later pronounced her dead in a hospital.

Following the crash, Elliott Binney, the father, fled the scene. His wife, who remained at the scene, informed police that a heated argument had transpired between them moments before the crash.

Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish shared with FOX23,

"He walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a vehicle. We were able to track this vehicle electronically and ultimately made an arrest in the case."

As per 2 News, Bixby police officers found a bottle of vodka and several pill bottles with their labels ripped off in Binney's car. The Oklahoma dad later admitted that the family had purchased the liquor earlier in the night, and he had consumed several swigs before the crash.

However, Elliot Binney's blood alcohol content could not be tested since he fled the scene and he was apprehended several hours after the crash. Binney, upon being taken into custody, claimed that an oil slick caused him to skid and run off the road, as reported by Fox 23.

Witnesses claim they saw Binney, aged 41, driving at approximately 70 miles per hour and overtaking several cars in a no-passing zone just before the accident, according to authorities speaking to 2 News.

Elliott Binney arrested 50 miles away after fatal crash

Police arrested Binney around 50 miles from the crash site in Checotah on Friday morning. It is believed that Binney initially fled on foot but later got into a second vehicle to put more distance between himself and the crash.

Binney faces charges of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, first-degree manslaughter, and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to online records. He was released from Tulsa County Jail after posting a $102,100 bond.

Records from the Oklahoma State Courts Network reveal Binney's extensive history of reckless driving and hit-and-runs, including past DUIs and three dismissed charges for leaving the scene of an accident in 2010 and 2016. Additionally, he has a prior conviction for larceny from a retailer and assault with a dangerous weapon in 2002.