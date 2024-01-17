What happened to Domonique Scott Hayes? Maryland man arrested after allegedly killing roommate over minor dispute

A Maryland man, Domonique Scott Hayes, lost his life on Wednesday, January 10, over a minor dispute that escalated into a fatal confrontation. The incident occurred at a townhouse on Berrywood Lane in Springdale, Maryland, and has shocked the community. Dominique was only 27 at the time of his death.

Now, 38-year-old Springdale resident Richard Bennaugh - the alleged perpetrator - confronts charges of manslaughter related to Domonique Scott Hayes' death. However, Bennaugh claims that he acted in self-defense.

The altercation reportedly unfolded over a dispute about a remote control. According to court documents, police were called to the residence around 12.30 pm last Wednesday following reports of a shooting. However, investigators believe the incident occurred hours earlier, at approximately 5.30 am.

Details emerge in fatal shooting of Domonique Scott Hayes

Prince George’s County Police responded to the incident around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The preliminary findings indicate that Richard Bennaugh, 38, allegedly shot and killed his roommate during a dispute within their Springdale home.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Scott Hayes inside the residence, succumbing to gunshot wounds. Despite swift intervention, Domonique Scott Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation, as revealed by the police statement, points to a fatal dispute that escalated between Bennaugh and Scott Hayes. The details, obtained from documents by FOX 5 DC, claim that Bennaugh reportedly contacted the police approximately six hours after the shooting, which occurred in the early hours between 5.30 am and 6 am.

In his account to law enforcement, Bennaugh claimed that Scott Hayes had confronted him with knives. The situation allegedly arose as Bennaugh, asleep on the sofa, was awakened by Scott Hayes "making a lot of noise" in the kitchen.

According to court documents obtained by Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC and Fox affiliate WTTG, Dominique Scott Hayes repeatedly asked his roommate, Richard Bennaugh, about the location of a remote control.

Ignoring the inquiry, Bennaugh, who had a blanket on his head, removed the covering and allegedly saw Scott Hayes holding two knives. Responding abruptly, Bennaugh allegedly grabbed his handgun and began shooting before retreating to his room on the third floor. Police later discovered multiple bullet holes leading to Scott Hayes's bedroom.

Bennaugh claims he didn't realize Dominique Scott Hayes was injured and assumed none of the bullets had hit him. He reportedly went back to sleep after the violent confrontation.

The aftermath reportedly saw Bennaugh leaving the scene, visiting a marijuana dispensary in D.C., a tobacco shop in Landover, and then returning home to smoke marijuana. Only after contacting friends, who urged him to call 911, did Bennaugh report the incident to the police.

In an interview, Domonique Scott Hayes's family opened up about the devastating loss. The victim's mother, Monique Scott, expressed the family's disbelief, revealing that they had recently celebrated Domonique Scott Hayes' birthday on Monday, January 8.

According to WRC, there were no indications of trouble during the celebration, making the sudden tragedy even more difficult for the grieving family to comprehend.

Domonique Scott Hayes' sister, Monique Scott-Hayes, described him as one of the funniest guys she knew.

Prince George's County records reveal that they have charged 38-year-old Richard Bennaugh, the alleged perpetrator, with manslaughter, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and possessing a firearm.