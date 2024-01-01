What did Dene Blakely do? San Pablo woman arrested after fatally running over suspected package thief

Dene Blakely, a San Pablo woman, has been taken into custody for allegedly hitting a woman to death with her car. The incident took place on December 8, 2023. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on December 23. KRON 4 reported that the brutal collision was "an intentional act of assault."

The victim had been identified as a 60-year-old woman. She allegedly confronted Blakely of stealing a package, which reportedly led to the fatal collision. After the arrest, the suspect has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. On December 12, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed official charges against Blakely.

A 39-year-old San Pablo woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she was accused of intentionally running over the victim

Dene Blakely, a 39-year-old San Pablo woman, was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after she ran over a pedestrian on December 8. After the victim died on December 23, a murder charge was also additionally filed against Blakely. According to KRON 4, the victim allegedly was confronted by Blakely for allegedly stealing a package from her house.

The incident occurred on December 8, at about 2.30 pm local time, at a house on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue. When San Pablo authorities arrived, they found the victim with some grave injuries. She was soon rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old woman passed away on December 23. According to a press release, authorities confirmed that the fatal collision took place over an argument over an apparent theft.

According to cops:

"The suspect believed to recognize the victim as someone who had previously stolen a package from her residence, and confronted the victim as she walked in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue."

The suspect believed that the victim had stolen items from her house

Police had further confirmed that the incident did not seem accidental. The San Pablo woman allegedly ran over the victim intentionally. It has been revealed that the suspect is now held at the West County Detention Facility. A bail of $1 million has also been set. Officers wrote about the incident and mentioned:

"Officers quickly learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year old Dene Blakely… had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim regarding theft of packages prior to the collision."

Law enforcement officials have mentioned that they would not reveal the victim's identity. Blakely's arraignment took place on Friday, December 29, at a Contra Costa County courtroom. According to authorities, police could not confirm if the theft took place. Cops added:

They revealed that the confrontation became heated up and violent and led Blakely to run over the victim. The San Pablo woman's next court appearance has been set for January 30.