Eminem recently began trending online after a video featuring him went viral on the internet. The rapper spoke about former US President Donald Trump in the video and his words left several Republicans on social media triggered. In the video, the popular rapper said that the politician was "brainwashing" his supporters and questioned how people could relate to him as he has "never known struggle."

An anonymous individual with the username @rising_path shared the video on TikTok on Monday and the clip has since been reshared online multiple times.

"Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them and it's actually the people that he cares about the f*cking leaks. If you are talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don't understand how the f*ck do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f*cking life," the rapper said.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 @PopularLiberal 🏽

#DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/GnGlyiaBCm BOOM: Eminem just destroyed MAGA supporters stating what in the hell would middle-class white people have in common with a billionaire who has never seen struggle in his life. Who else agrees with Eminem I sure do?

"He's brainwashing them" - Eminem speaks about Donald Trump in viral TikTok video

Eminem went viral online after a video of him criticizing Donald Trump in a TikTok video did the rounds on the internet. In the clip, he said that the politician is "brainwashing" the public into "thinking something great is going to happen" but nothing has happened yet.

"I will say this, he talks a good one. And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this sh*t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen. Nothing’s happening," he said.

Several individuals took to the comments section of @PopularLiberal's re-post of the video and mentioned that the rapper's "perspective is flawed." They called him a "selfish brat" and said that he was "jealous and bitter."

Jim @JimH619 @PopularLiberal Eminem's perspective is flawed. Trump already showed in 4 short years that he delivered on everything he promised. Imagine what he could have done if our own government wasn't trying to tear him down daily.

Fox Grimaldi @FoxGrimaldi488 @PopularLiberal Eminem is a selfish Brat that disrespected his Mother. I do not listen to anyone that disrespects their Mother or Women like Rappers are so fond of doing. That aside, Trump has known hard Times, many Times, and he came back stronger.

Tsunami @Ourgirl911 @PopularLiberal Trump loves our country, it’s people, the constitution.

Eminem hates our country, it’s people, the constitution and he’s mad he named himself after candy.

Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 @EricSpracklen



We aren’t.



We just want to Make America Great Again and Trump is the only one that can do it.



Sorry we hurt your feelings and made you so flustered! 🤡

pic.twitter.com/bIJQoovwSk Woke elitist Eminem said Trump’s base is brainwashed.We aren’t.We just want to Make America Great Again and Trump is the only one that can do it.Sorry we hurt your feelings and made you so flustered! 🤡

Deb-- Redacted Redacted @debster7301 @EricSpracklen Eminem is jealous and bitter. You can hear it.

While several individuals slammed the rapper for his opinions on the former President and his supporters, some Twitter users backed his views.

Eminem criticized Donald Trump in a 2017 interview

This is not the first time the rapper has spoken against the politician. In 2017, Eminem spoke to Vulture and expressed his hate towards Donald Trump. He addressed Trump and said that he makes him angry and that the country can develop only if he resigns.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, a.k.a. Eminem, referred to Trump's campaign speech where he called Mexican immigrants criminals and added that this was the moment he realized that things would take a turn for the worse if he is in charge of the country.

"The people that support him are the people he cares about the least and they don't even realize it," he said.

BuzzFeed News revealed in 2019 that Marshall was questioned by the US Secret Service regarding the lyrics of his single, The Ringer. A report revealed that the song reportedly included inappropriate lyrics that targeted Trump. Marshall's legal team was also present when he was being questioned.

The 50-year-old has released 11 albums so far. His latest album, Music to be Murdered By, came out in January 2020.