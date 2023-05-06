"Who thought this was a good idea?": Tate Reeves campaign video leaves internet in disbelief 

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves recently released a campaign video where his face was photoshopped on Clint Eastwood's character Blondie from the movie The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. The video was shared by the governor's team, Team Tate on Twitter on May 3.

The video was targeted at people of color and other ethnic backgrounds as the clip showed Eastwood shooting down Mexican bandits. Tate's team even added the caption:

“We’re back. #msgov”

Tate reinforced the theme of targeting people of color and other ethnic backgrounds when he started dedicating the month of April to celebrate the Confederate heritage for four years in a row. He has been signing proclamations to declare April as Mississippi's Confederate Heritage Month since 2020.

Netizens criticized the Governor's campaign video seeking a second term and the disturbing message it conveyed. One user @MarleneForet commented under the video and wanted to know who thought that this would be a good idea.

Marlana @MarleneForet commented under the video and wanted to know who thought that this would be a good idea.

"Vile" - Internet reacts to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves' campaign video

The bizarre campaign video featuring Tate's face superimposed over Clint Eastwood who was shooting people of color, did not sit well with the netizens. They strongly condemned the current Governor of Mississippi.

Many called out Tate's racism and white supremacist ideologies through sarcastic memes. Several users called the ad inappropriate and "vile." Netizens took to the comments section of the video to express how displeased they were with Tate Reeves' governance and wished for Mississippi to move forward by electing his opponent Brandon Presley as the new Governor.

Team Tate: Here's a video of your governor enjoying the wish fulfillment of unchecked vigilantism and unpunished murder. Hope that helps!

Glengarry Glen Danzig commented: "Kind of disingenuous when in real life this guy looks like live action Peter Griffin"

Jeri commented: "Wow. You don't even pretend to take your responsibility seriously"

"i live in hollywood fantasy land while my State deteriorates even further beneath 1st world standards" - heckuva pitch - good luck w/that

"I truly didn't think there could be anything worse than those hideous Trump NFTs showing him as some super hero. Then comes this ridiculousness."

Tate Reeves' speech during the re-election campaign on Wednesday

Tate Reeves held a campaign kickoff event on Wednesday, May 3 in Gulfport, the same day the re-election campaign video was uploaded on Twitter.

At the event, he said:

"I have a message for all those governors in New York and California and Illinois: Mississippi is coming to take your jobs, and we have no intention of giving them back. Help us one more time…Let's defeat the national liberals. This is Mississippi's moment. This is Mississippi's time."

He further addressed the audience and said that this was a different campaign for a governor, something that nobody has ever witnessed before in Mississippi. Tate referred to Brandon Presley, and said he was a "local-yokel Mississippi Democrat" and that he was not just against the Democrats, but also against a "national liberal machine."

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted:



"We are blessed to be surrounded by Mississippians who love one another and this great state."



"Let's keep up the Mississippi Momentum!"

Tate Reeves called the liberals "radical," "extreme," and "vicious." The Governor went on to add that the liberals believe businesses to be bad and taxes to be good. He also brought up trans rhetoric as well as his pro-life notion and said:

“They think boys can be girls, that babies have no life, and that our state and our nation are racist.”

At one point during his speech, the 48-year-old Governor shared his concern that liberals were making the state of Mississippi a target of jokes. The event was followed by a campaign rally along with a lunch in Richland.

The people of Mississippi who were already discontented with Tate Reeves and his term, were even more agitated after the 13-second video of him cosplaying as the white anti-hero gunning down POC was released. Needless to say, his speech at the campaign likely did not help him earn any favor with these individuals either.

