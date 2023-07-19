What is an epileptic event? Annabelle Ham cause of death explored as 22-year old YouTuber passes away

Popular YouTube personality Annabelle Ham recently passed away on July 15, 2023, at the age of 22. She suffered from epilepsy which eventually led to her demise. Ham was known for sharing videos related to pranks, challenges, DIYs, hauls, and more on her YouTube channel. Mayo Clinic states that epilepsy is a brain disorder that results in seizures.

Annabelle's family shared a statement through her Instagram page and revealed that she struggled with her epilepsy for a long time and that the family will raise awareness for the problem as she always wanted to do it. They further wrote:

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

The family also requested everyone to not spread anything that is not confirmed. They said that details related to Annabelle Ham's life shall be shared through her accounts later, adding that unnecessary comments would only hurt them.

Epilepsy: Causes, prevention, symptoms and more

Mayo Clinic reports that epilepsy is a brain disorder that can lead to seizures. The cause is identified in some cases while in others, the cause is not revealed.

There are different symptoms of this disease. It includes temporary confusion, stiff muscles, uncontrollable jerking movements of arms and legs, loss of consciousness, and psychological symptoms.

Anyone should visit a doctor if they develop certain symptoms. The list of these symptoms includes seizures lasting for more than five minutes, loss of breathing or consciousness after a seizure, a second seizure after the first, high fever, pregnancy, diabetes, and injuries during a seizure.

Epilepsy can be caused due to genetic influence, head trauma, infections, injury before birth, and developmental disorders. Epilepsy can lead to various complications like falling, drowning, car accidents, sleeping problems, pregnancy complications, and memory problems.

Annabelle Ham started her career as a vlogger in 2015

Born on December 1, 2000, Annabelle Ham started sharing content on her vlog channel AnnabelleHamVlogs in April 2015. Her vlogs used to feature her everyday life as a college student and she used to advise on makeup and beauty.

She was passionate about traveling and later joined Kennesaw State University. She started her career on YouTube in 2014 and started to share videos related to her lifestyle. She had around 77,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Annabelle's sister Amelia Ham shared an Instagram post with two pictures writing that she had gone to many places in the past and was a sweet individual with the "bluest eyes ever." She added:

"I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now."

Annabelle Ham went missing in Fairhope, Alabama on July 15, 2023, during a bachelorette party. Her older sister Alexandria revealed that Annabelle was last spotted walking along a pier. Fairhope Police Department later received a complaint of a missing person who was later discovered dead.