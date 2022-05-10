What is an "episodic mobility problem?" Causes explored as Queen Elizabeth cancels appearance

Due to health concerns, Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a royal engagement on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, "continues to experience episodic mobility problems," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday. According to the Palace, the Queen has "reluctantly decided" not to attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow after "consulting with her doctors."

The statement concluded by revealing that Prince Charles would assume her responsibilities at the event.

It reads :

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

However, Prince Charles, 73, stated in March that his mother was doing "better."

The British queen has only missed this occasion twice in her 70-year reign. The first occurred in 1959, while she was expecting Prince Andrew, and the second occurred in 1963, shortly before the birth of Prince Edward.

Why did Queen Elizabeth cancel her appearance?

Due to "episodic mobility problems," Queen Elizabeth will miss her usual appearance in the UK Parliament on Tuesday.

At 96, the Queen has been working well past the age when most Britons retire, but she is now said to be experiencing mobility issues.

Many elderly people experience mobility issues at some point, with everything from moving around to walking to getting out of a chair becoming difficult. This can be caused by a variety of factors, including muscle weakness, pain, joint problems, neurological issues, or disease. Mobility issues in the elderly could also be a result of the coronavirus.

The term "episodic" may refer to the Queen having periods of good mobility and periods of poor mobility. This could explain why Buckingham Palace has recently delayed announcing whether the Queen will attend events until the day before, in order to gauge how she feels on a daily basis.

The Palace has stated that precautions are being taken to ensure the Queen's comfort ahead of the upcoming Jubilee celebrations. Since the autumn of 2021, the Queen has been advised by doctors to rest more after periods of intense activity.

The Queen and the royal family are gearing up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, which will mark her 70th year on the throne. The Queen will have her first opportunity to meet Lili (who is named after her) when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the celebrations with their children Archie and Lili.

