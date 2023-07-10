What did Eric Abril do? Manhunt underway as California inmate escapes from a medical center 

California inmate Eric Abril who was facing multiple murder charges, stemming from a deadly hostage situation that unfolded in April 2023, escaped a medical center in Placer County on Sunday, July 9.
Roseville police said that on early Sunday morning, 35-year-old Eric Abril escaped from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center after the inmate was hospitalized, on Thursday, July 6, for an unknown condition.
Authorities urged people to exercise caution while approaching the escaped prisoner, who broke out of the medical center shirtless and wearing only orange jail pants.
Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said that Abril, who was under 24-hour-a-day guard, escaped around 3 a.m. Sunday. Woo did not elaborate on how the suspect managed to slip past the guard, noting that he too had many concerns regarding the escape. He said:
"Quite frankly, I have a lot of questions as well. I can assure the community that, when the time is right, there will be a thorough investigation into how this was able to occur and whether there were any policy violations."
The suspect was last seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Rainier Ct. in Rocklin around 3:39 a.m. and continuing Northbound in the area of Saddletree Ln.
Charges against escaped inmate Eric Abril explored as search for suspect intensifies
Authorities said that Eric Abril was arrested in April 2023 on several charges of murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm, and attempted murder of a police officer in connection to an incident in Roseville Park.
Officials said that on April 6, 2023, cops serving a search warrant related to a freeway shooting investigation approached Eric Abril when the suspect shot the officer near Mahany Park, prompting other officers to open fire.
During the deadly exchange, Abrill reportedly took two hostages, one of whom was shot and killed. The other hostage, identified as the suspect’s wife, reportedly survived the shooting.
Shortly after, the suspect, who was injured during the shootout with police, surrendered. In a press release in April, the Defense Attorney's office said:
“It is alleged the defendant attempted to murder a peace officer in a local Roseville park, which resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The complaint also alleges that Abril kidnapped a victim causing bodily harm and murdered another victim in the commission of a kidnapping.”
They added:
“The complaint also includes a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and allegations that he was previously convicted of a prior serious or violent felony. ”
Abril was arraigned on April 18, where he pleaded not guilty and remained behind bars until July 6, when he was transferred to Sutter Roseville Medical Center over an unknown condition.