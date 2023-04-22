What did Everoy J. Morrison do? Suspect arrested as New Jersey mom and daughter found dead

44-year-old Everoy J. Morrison has been arrested after a New Jersey mother, Keisha Morrison, 45, and her daughter Kelsey, 9, were found dead in their apartment on April 19. Several loved ones mentioned that Keisha and Kelsey were killed with an ax during a domestic dispute within the family.

After considering Everoy as a person of interest, police discovered that he was Keisha’s husband’s half-brother. He reportedly used to live in the basement of their apartment. On Wednesday, law enforcement officials arrested him.

Police are yet to reveal additional details about the tragedy. However, Keisha’s sister-in-law Atasha Scott has been speaking to media outlets regarding the alleged slayings. Atasha revealed that before the killings, Keisha had asked Everoy J. Morrison to move out.

Everoy J. Morrison allegedly killed Keisha and Kelsey, who were found wrapped in sheets under a bed

Gary Morrison made a gruesome discovery on April 19, when he found his wife Keisha and daughter Kelsey's remains wrapped in sheets under a bed. Gary also reportedly discovered the murder weapon under a mattress, as per NBC New York. According to family members, the pair were killed with an ax. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office soon declared the deaths as homicide.

Police considered Gary’s half-brother Everoy J. Morrison, as the prime suspect in the case. Atasha revealed that Everoy was living in the family's basement and was asked to move out shortly before the incident took place.

Scott further stated:

“She said she wanted him out. He says he would leave before the end of the month. But he didn’t, he didn’t leave. He murdered them.”

When Gary discovered Keisha and Kelsey, he called the cops. Meanwhile, Everoy J. Morrison drove off in Keisha’s vehicle. Maryland State Police later arrested the 44-year-old man in a stolen 2019 silver BMW 750, which had a New Jersey registration.

"We demand justice" - Keisha’s sister-in-law on the tragic situation

Keisha’s sister-in-law revealed that the 45-year-old woman was not comfortable having Everoy around in the house. Scott further added:

“On the floor, it seemed like somebody was trying to clean up blood like it was swirled around.”

As per People, Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw addressed the tragic incident and said:

“On behalf of myself and the full borough council, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family impacted by the tragedy that took place yesterday.”

Derek Armstead @derek_armstead On behalf of the City of Linden, we are sending prayers & condolences to the family of Keisha Morrison and her 9 year old daughter, Mayor of Roselle Donald Shaw and the entire Roselle community. On behalf of the City of Linden, we are sending prayers & condolences to the family of Keisha Morrison and her 9 year old daughter, Mayor of Roselle Donald Shaw and the entire Roselle community. https://t.co/teMf4FwixE

According to law enforcement officials, Everoy is awaiting extradition to New Jersey after facing stolen vehicle charges. Police also mentioned that they are yet to file charges against him with respect to the alleged slayings.

As per CBS News, Keisha’s sister-in-law further said:

“Unfortunately, Kelsey and Jeisha are deceased and that’s what they told us. Kelsey was a firecracker with a strong personality. Keisha was quiet, never see her angry. We demand justice for my niece. She didn’t deserve this. We demand justice for my sister-in-law.”

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the homicides.

Poll : 0 votes