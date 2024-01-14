What are the existing charges against Rex Heuermann? Gilgo Beach murder suspect to face additional charges in fourth death

Alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann is set to face additional charges related to the death of a fourth woman, as her remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach. The 60-year-old architect, already accused of killing three women, is expected to be indicted in connection with this latest case, marking a somber development in the ongoing investigation.

He is scheduled to return to court in Riverhead next week on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Heuermann has maintained his plea of not guilty in the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello.

All three women were found dead in December 2010, their bodies wrapped in burlap. Heuermann is currently held without bail as authorities intensify their efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families. He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of the three women.

The latest victim, identified as Maureen Brainard-Barnes, adds another layer of complexity to the case. Prosecutors have disclosed that Brainard-Barnes was discovered with a belt bearing a distinctive buckle marked with the initials WH.

Currently, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, responsible for Heuermann's prosecution, has not provided immediate comments on these new developments.

Rex Heuermann faces charges in connection with the deaths of three women

Rex Heuermann currently faces charges in connection with the deaths of three women, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello, whose bodies were discovered wrapped in burlap near Gilgo Beach in December 2010. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and is being held without bail.

Rex Heuermann's connection to the victims, all of whom were reportedly engaged in s*x work, was established through DNA evidence. Investigators traced links between Heuermann and the victims, uncovering crucial information from a DNA sample obtained from a pizza crust found in the trash outside his Manhattan office.

Additionally, prosecutors consider him the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with a distinctive belt bearing the initials "WH," possibly linked to Heuermann's father. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, responsible for Rex Heuermann's prosecution, is expected to announce further charges as a grand jury is set to indict him in connection with the fourth murder.

It is worth noting that the courtroom drama is expected to escalate on Tuesday when prosecutors reveal the grand jury's indictment, formally charging Heuermann with the fourth murder. The community remains on edge as the investigation unfolds, shedding light on the disturbing pattern allegedly perpetrated by the accused serial killer.

The Gilgo Beach case has long been a haunting mystery, with six other victims' deaths still unsolved.