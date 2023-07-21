What is Finesse2Tymes' net worth in 2023? Fortune explored as Houston authorities issue arrest warrant for rapper

Rapper Finesse2Tymes has been in the headlines lately as Houston authorities issued an arrest warrant for him in connection with the alleged theft of a rental car. According to ABC 13, he is facing a serious charge for theft related to a rental car that was never returned.

The rental car issue began in February when a man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV from Enterprise on Braeswood Boulevard. The rental period was until March 10, 2023. However, even after when the return date passed, the car was still missing, and Enterprise did not get it back.

Now, Finesse2tymes is being accused of not returning the rental car, leading to a felony theft charge against him. The situation has attracted attention from local news outlets and has put the rapper in a tough spot legally.

For those unaware, the 31-year-old rapper hails from Memphis. He gained popularity in the music industry through his distinctive style and unique flow. His lyrics often portray the harsh realities of street life, resonating with a significant fanbase that appreciates his authenticity.

Finesse2Tymes' net worth in 2023 is somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million

As a full-time rapper, Finesse2tymes earns his money mainly from two sources: streaming and selling his original music. However, there's a catch - he has a record label that takes a percentage of the money he makes from his music.

Besides his music earnings, he also gets paid for performing at musical events, which adds to his income. With all these sources combined, he has managed to accumulate a net worth estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million USD, as per About Biography.

Moreover, on Mother's Day, he surprised everyone by introducing his three girlfriends all at once. On his Facebook profile, he shared that he has two kids - a daughter and a son. However, he didn't reveal any details about the mother of his children.

How Finesse2tymes got popular and made his mark on social media

The rapper shot to fame in the music industry through his hard work and talent. In the early stages of his career, Finesse2tymes released mixtapes and singles that gained popularity in the underground hip-hop community.

In 2012, when he was 21 years old, Hampton joined a rap group called Memphis Greatest Underrated, along with Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and other Memphis rappers. They released a self-titled EP in 2016.

In 2019, he gained popularity with his mixtape called Hustle & Flow. Then, in October 2022, he signed with another record label called Mob Ties, in partnership with Atlantic Records, under the guidance of J Prince Jr. During this time, he also collaborated with Gucci Mane, releasing a single called Gucci Flow.

One of his songs, Back End, became popular on TikTok and gained massive traction on the social media platform.