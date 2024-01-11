What did FKA Twigs say about ASA? Singer responds to organization after her Calvin Klein ad gets banned in the UK

FKA Twigs calls Calvin Klein ad ban by ASA UK double standards. The Advertising Standards Authority banned FKA's Calvin Klein advert for allegedly presenting the singer as a "stereotypical s*xual object." In her response to the ban, FKA Twigs uploaded an Instagram post on January 10, saying:

"I do not see the stereotypical s*xual object that they have labelled me. I see a beautifyl strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine."

Twigs' Calvin Klein poster was released in April 2023 and shows the British musician and actor in a denim shirt drawn halfway around her body. One-half of her body was exposed. ASA revealed that it had received two complaints regarding Twigs' poster.

ASA also claimed that Twigs' images were "overly s*xualized", offensive and irresponsible and that they objectified women and were inappropriately displayed. ASA mentioned previously that the ad placed viewers' focus on the model's body rather than the advertised clothing.

The association also claimed that the ad used nudity and centered on the singer' physical features rather than the clothing.

What did FKA Twigs say about her Calvin Klein poster?

FKA Twigs referenced other Calvin Klein campaigns, including Jeremy Allen White's recently popular Calvin Klein campaign. At the Golden Globes, the UK-based musician said,

"In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can't help but feel there are some double standards here."

It is also important to note that Calvin Klein's posters of model Kendall Jenner, which were part of the same campaign, were also not banned by the ASA. FKA also said:

"So to be clear...I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality."

She ended the post by thanking Calvin Klein and fashion photographers Marcus Piggot and Mert Alas. FKA also mentioned that she would not have her "narrative changed."

Calvin Klein also defended the advertisement and compared it to those it had previously released in the UK for many years. The brand described FKA Twigs as a "confident and empowered woman" and revealed that the collaboration with Twigs to create the image had been approved before its release.

Calvin Klein also added that all "conventionally sensitive" body areas were covered in the ad.