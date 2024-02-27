On February 27, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo left fans in awe as she shared a glimpse of the lavish gifts bestowed upon her by Dior ahead of the DIOR 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show, set to unfold during Paris Fashion Week.

The K-pop sensation, who assumed the role of Dior's global ambassador for fashion and beauty in March 2021, showcased her latest acquisitions through multiple pictures on her Instagram stories.

Expand Tweet

Among the opulent array of gifts, one particular item caught the attention of netizens and BLACKPINK enthusiasts – a Miss Dior perfume accompanied by a personal note from Francis Kurkdjian, the Director of Perfume Creation for the esteemed brand. The note conveyed a sense of exclusivity, reading,

“Dear JISOO, I hope you will enjoy wearing this custom-made fragrance, I created for you only!”

Fans praise Dior for giving BLACKPINK Jisoo the "Princess treatment"

This is not the first time Dior has showered Jisoo with personalized gifts. On her birthday, January 3, 2023, the luxury brand took to Instagram to announce the launch of a special shade of their Lip Glow Color Revival Balm in celebration of the BLACKPINK star's birthday.

Three new shades were introduced, one specifically dedicated to Jisoo and aptly named 031 Strawberry, paying homage to her birthdate and favorite fruit—the soft, sheer red shade aimed to enhance natural lip color and radiate a subtle glow. The 'princess treatment,' as some fans coined it, showcased the deep appreciation Dior holds for the global ambassador.

BLACKPINK's fanbase, also known as BLINKS, took to social media platforms to express their delight at witnessing Jisoo treated like royalty by the renowned fashion house. The images shared by the BLACKPINK member showcased the exquisite perfume and meticulous attention to detail, evident in the beautiful flowers and high-quality gift wrap accompanying the exclusive presents.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In terms of her professional endeavors, the Flower singer officially announced the launch of her independent label, BLISSOO, following the termination of her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023.

Despite parting ways on the solo front, she remains committed to her role as a BLACKPINK member, having renewed her group contract with YG Entertainment. The shift in her career trajectory indicates a new chapter for the idol, and fans are eager to witness her continued success both within and outside the music industry.

The idol's collaboration with Dior is a testament to her influence on fashion and beauty. The personalized fragrance, a symbol of the bond between the K-pop star and the iconic brand, adds another layer to the singer's impressive journey as a global ambassador.