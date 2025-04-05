What did Gabby Windey say about Michael Buble? DWTS alum accuses the singer of alleged inappropriate gesture

Dancing with the Stars alum Gabby Windey appeared on Thursday, April 3, episode of Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. As Gabby discussed her married life and her TV performances, she brought up an alleged event that occurred on the Dancing with the Stars set in 2022.

During the interview, Gabby claimed that the alleged incident involved Canadian singer and songwriter Michael Buble, who appeared as a guest judge on the show at the time. Windey, 34, said:

“Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me.”

During one of the episodes, while performing, she allegedly felt that guest judge Michael Bublé "eye-f*cked her." Stating the same, she said:

"He, like, literally eye-f*cked me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer."

Michael Buble allegedly “eye-f*cked” Gabby Windey during the DWTS 2022

During the Thursday interview with Las Culturistas, Gabby Windey further claimed this is not the “first, second, third, or fourth time” she has talked “mad s*it” about the singer.

Before going into detail about what allegedly occurred three years ago, she added that, if needed, she would scream about it.

Windey also mentioned the time she allegedly felt that she was "for sure getting a 10 out of this guy," referring to the score that each judge assigns to competitors. After they had danced the rumba, Michael gave her and Val a nine.

Since Michael described it as the most attractive rendition he had ever seen, she thought he was trying to flirt with her. After this, Matt Rogers, the host of Las Culturistas, suggested:

“Did you [think he was trying] to flirt by giving you a nine?”

Windey insisted:

“That is not the way to flirt with me. I don’t know.. I don’t do that… I like the love bomb.”

This wasn't the first time that the former Bachelorette has criticised The Voice coach. In March 2024, during Cosmopolitan's Cheap Shots, when asked about a male co-worker whom she hated and why, Gabby promptly mentioned the singer's name. While trying to justify her choice, Gabby Windey further stated:

"Cause he didn’t give me a perfect score on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ but he did look me up and down in my outfit. So whose side are you on?"

For context, when Bublé appeared as a guest judge on DWTS season 31 in October 2022, every couple danced to his popular song covers. In that episode, Gabby and her then-professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, performed a rumba to Home

They received a score of 9 from Bublé, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and the late Len Goodman. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli gave them a 10. Their total score was 46.

Windey's remarks regarding the Canadian singer came seven months after her September 17 interview with People Magazine in which she praised DWTS. Calling the experience incredible, she said that participating in the concert was the best thing she ever did.

At the time, Windey told the outlet:

“Dancing with the Stars’ feels like a Hollywood set all the time… You’re in trailers, on live TV in these amazing outfits. It’s such an amazing experience.. Anybody who gets the opportunity, I’m like, ‘Do Dancing with the Stars. It’s the best thing you can do ever.'”

On the other hand, Gabby Windey’s accusations against Bublé are not the first time controversy has arisen on the DWTS stage. Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons was accused of allegedly making "uncalled for" scoring and "s*xist" remarks about some of the competitors during his appearance as a guest judge on the show last year.

Meanwhile, Buble, who has been married to Luisana Lopilato since 2011, has refrained from publicly responding to Gabby Windey's allegations. His representatives have been contacted by The Post for comment, however, the outlet hasn’t yet heard back from them.

