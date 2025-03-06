“Love wins”— The Bachelorette fans react to Gabby Windey marrying comedian Robby Hoffman

The Bachelorette star, Gabby Windey, has made headlines after she announced her marriage to comedian Robby Hoffman. Gabby was the bachelorette of season 19 of the show, which premiered in July 2022. By the end of the show, she got engaged to Erich Schwer, but they split shortly after.

Ad

After they evacutated their Los Angeles house because of the wildfires that took over the city earlier this year, Gabby Windey and her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, eloped to Las Vegas. They tied the knot there on January 11, 2025. In an interview with The Cosmopolitan published on March 5, Gabby revealed that the wedding ceremony only cost them $799, which included their escorting limousine, their wedding photographer, and the fees of their minister.

The Bachelorette star's marriage announcement became the reason for an internet frenzy, because she had been a part of the fan-favorite third season of The Traitors, which is currently ongoing. After her The Bachelorette debut, Gabby strengthened her following when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars season 31, and made it to the finale. Fans of the star took to X to react to the news.

Ad

Trending

"Gabby Windey just pulled off the ultimate Vegas move. Love wins in Sin City!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Gabby Windey marrying her gf and not telling the public for almost two months…. 10/10 no notes," said another.

"We could make like Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette and marry in secret here in Las Vegas Nevada. Or skip straight to honeymoon," added a third.

"Happy Gabby Windey Robby Hoffman marriage announcement date to all who celebrate!" commented one.

Ad

Some fans of The Bachelorette were also surprised to know that Gabby Windey married a woman, as she appeared on the show to look for a life partner.

"Gabby Windey locking down a lesbian husband during the height of inane lesbian boyfriend discourse is so powerful. Butchfemme summer is upon us," an X user wrote.

"Their love story has indeed been a captivating narrative for many, with a unique blend of romance and reality TV," another user wrote.

Ad

"That’s amazing news! Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman’s love story has been such a beautiful journey," commented one.

"Congrats to Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Their secret Vegas wedding is a true love story," wrote one.

More details on The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey's wedding to Robby Hoffman

In the interview, Gabby and Robby revealed that they decided to evacuate their house in the middle of the night after they noticed the fan blowing ash in their room. They resorted to Las Vegas because of its proximity and because they couldn't find a refuge in Los Angeles.

Ad

Ad

They got a penthouse suite in Sin City, where they spontaneously decided to get married. Robby revealed that she had been asking Gabby to marry her since the day they met.

"She was going to propose in six months anyway, so she actually had a plan," Gabby stated.

The next day, Robby proposed to her by making her solve a crossword puzzle that read the words, "Will you marry me?" Gabby said yes, and the two of them were engaged for a day.

Ad

Robby revealed that they bought the most expensive wedding package that the chapel had, costing $99. The Bachelorette star said she went wedding dress shopping ahead of the wedding, and came back with the first off-white dress she spotted on a mannequin.

Ad

They danced and enjoyed the night, with Reverend Nature as their minister and Big Nate as the photographer. Gabby also said that it gave The Bachelorette vibes because there were roses everywhere. She concluded by saying:

"I never envisioned my wedding as a kid or anything, but that’s part of what made this feel so right."

For more updates on Gabby and Robby's life, fan can follow Gabby on her official Instagram page, @gabby.windey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback