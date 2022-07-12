What did Gary Volesky say? Jill Biden tweet explored as three-star retired army General is suspended

Gary Volesky, a retired three-star Army general, was recently suspended from his mentor and consultant role after posting a tweet mocking US first lady Jill Biden.

The now-deleted tweet came in response to Biden's post about the Roe vs. Wade overturn. On June 25, the first lady criticized the Supreme Court's decision and said that women would not remain silent and fight for the right to make decisions for their bodies:

In response, Volesky wrote:

“Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

Jill Biden @FLOTUS For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies.



Today, that right was stolen from us.



And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away. For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us. And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away.

Shortly after the controversial tweet, the general was suspended from his position. The news of his suspension was confirmed by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, Commander of the Combined Arms Center, in a statement to USA Today.

Authorities also mentioned that Volesky's comments are being investigated to confirm if he violated rules requiring all US army officials or individuals associated with the Pentagon to refrain from engaging in partisan politics.

Michele🌻🇺🇦 🕊🆘SaveUkraine🇺🇦🆘🌻 @RadarResist Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, retired three-star general has been suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet that appeared to mock first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army.

Before the latest controversy, Gary Volesky also mocked representative Liz Cheney about "partisan politics" when she announced her inclusion in the January 6 House Select Committee.

Twitter reacts to Gary Volesky's tweet about Jill Biden

Retired three-star lieutenant general and former top spokesperson Gary Volesky recently came under fire for mocking first lady Jill Biden. In addition to his official suspension, the Army General also received significant backlash on social media. Several users also took to Twitter to call out Volesky for his remarks:

Greg Jaffe @GregJaffe This from ret. LTG Gary Volesky is especially egregious b/c the Army once made him its chief of public affairs. To see former Army chief of public affairs(!) display such a total misunderstanding of civ-mil relations and his responsibilities a retired GO is stunning to me.

incognato @incognato1 @waitmanb This is pure gold. Gary Volesky is a terrible person who was an awful, bullying commander - almost universally hated by his staff and a terrible judge of character. The Army mentorship program has been broken for a while, but this is a great step.

Mel @Mel16934007 @GVolesky Volesky works at U.S. Pentagon as a consultant, paid by U S. Gov. Suspending him was definitely appropriate, the investigation is underway & he should be fired. U.S. doesn't more 'retired' generals like Michael Flynn who said the Myanmar genocide was a good idea for USA

Jeanneb31🇺🇦☮️ @Jeanneb311 @GVolesky ⁩ what exactly did you mean by this? ⁦ @FLOTUS ⁩ has fought for military spouses, and women since day one!!!

Joe Fink - Women in charge of Women's Choices! @JoeFink Retired Lt Gen Gary Volesky & "double dipper"...educated, bigot, supporter of treason, but it won't be tolerated by the Biden administration...

Made bigoted comments about women/gender, Rep Cheney being on Jan 6th committee...

Made bigoted comments about women/gender, Rep Cheney being on Jan 6th committee...

"Mentor" leaders to do what - lead treason?

Eli @Eli68770066 Don't mess with dr.Jill @FLOTUS she's one of the few 1st ladies that actually can write her own script. Am proud of her and disgusted by #GaryVolesky less than smart comments.

🌻CNY_Guy🌻 @CM_CNY



🌻CNY_Guy🌻 @CM_CNY

Life lessons are hard. You are a government contractor in a DoD position. Rules of conduct still apply, unless your company fails to tell you this. Bet it seemed like a good idea at the time @GVolesky

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Volesky will apologize for his actions and address his suspension in the coming days.

Everything to know about Gary Volesky

Gary Volesky (right) is a retired three-star lieutenant general and former spokesperson of the US Army (Image via Zoom Dosso/Getty Images)

Gary Volesky is a three-star retired lieutenant general who was also the top spokesperson for the US Army. He served as an Infantry Officer and commanded soldiers at all levels up to the Corps.

The former lieutenant general graduated from the US Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and attended the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. He also earned a Bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University and a Master's degree from Princeton University.

He has received multiple awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (4 OLC), Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), National Defense Service Medal (1 bronze star), Southwest Asia Service Medal (3 bronze stars), and Afghan Campaign Medal (2 bronze stars).

He also received the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (3 bronze stars), the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (6th Award).

Gary Volesky @GVolesky Thanks to all who came out to @FortCampbell 's annual tree lighting last night. Though I attended, I was not the guest of honor! #101AirSanta

As per People, Gary Volesky served in the Iraq War, the Gulf War, and the war in Afghanistan and was awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest military combat honor, for "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" during his time as a commander at a battalion in Iraq.

Between 2012 and 2014, Volesky headed the Army's Public Affairs division before retiring from service in 2020. He recently signed a $92-an-hour contract with the army to work as a senior mentor advising on war strategy. Unfortunately, he is currently suspended and under investigation.

