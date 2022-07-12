What did Gary Volesky say? Jill Biden tweet explored as three-star retired army General is suspended

Gary Volesky, a retired three-star Army general, was recently suspended from his mentor and consultant role after posting a tweet mocking US first lady Jill Biden.
The now-deleted tweet came in response to Biden's post about the Roe vs. Wade overturn. On June 25, the first lady criticized the Supreme Court's decision and said that women would not remain silent and fight for the right to make decisions for their bodies:
In response, Volesky wrote:
“Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”
Shortly after the controversial tweet, the general was suspended from his position. The news of his suspension was confirmed by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, Commander of the Combined Arms Center, in a statement to USA Today.
Authorities also mentioned that Volesky's comments are being investigated to confirm if he violated rules requiring all US army officials or individuals associated with the Pentagon to refrain from engaging in partisan politics.
Before the latest controversy, Gary Volesky also mocked representative Liz Cheney about "partisan politics" when she announced her inclusion in the January 6 House Select Committee.
Twitter reacts to Gary Volesky's tweet about Jill Biden
Retired three-star lieutenant general and former top spokesperson Gary Volesky recently came under fire for mocking first lady Jill Biden. In addition to his official suspension, the Army General also received significant backlash on social media. Several users also took to Twitter to call out Volesky for his remarks:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Volesky will apologize for his actions and address his suspension in the coming days.
Everything to know about Gary Volesky
Gary Volesky is a three-star retired lieutenant general who was also the top spokesperson for the US Army. He served as an Infantry Officer and commanded soldiers at all levels up to the Corps.
The former lieutenant general graduated from the US Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and attended the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. He also earned a Bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University and a Master's degree from Princeton University.
He has received multiple awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (4 OLC), Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), National Defense Service Medal (1 bronze star), Southwest Asia Service Medal (3 bronze stars), and Afghan Campaign Medal (2 bronze stars).
He also received the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (3 bronze stars), the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (6th Award).
As per People, Gary Volesky served in the Iraq War, the Gulf War, and the war in Afghanistan and was awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest military combat honor, for "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" during his time as a commander at a battalion in Iraq.
Between 2012 and 2014, Volesky headed the Army's Public Affairs division before retiring from service in 2020. He recently signed a $92-an-hour contract with the army to work as a senior mentor advising on war strategy. Unfortunately, he is currently suspended and under investigation.