What did Geechi Gotti say about Remy Ma? Papoose cheating claim sparks disbelief online 

Things turned awkward between Remy Ma and Geechi Gotti after the latter confronted the former over the cheating allegations against her. Rumors of the Love And Hip Hop: New York star being unfaithful towards her partner Papoose have spread like wildfire and it seems like Gotti decided to voice his opinions on the matter. Many were stunned during the Chrome 23 rap battle and expressed shock online.

During a recent rap battle, Geechi Gotti left nothing behind and roasted Remy Ma during the third round of the rap battle against Eazy The Block Captain. Gotti started off by questioning why Papoose was not at the event alongside Remy Ma. Speaking about Papoose, he also told Remy Ma on stage:

“’I don’t give a f**k if you’re f**king this n**ga, just tell him to stop screwing the business… y’all the poster child symbol for Black love… every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest… n**ga he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears, he stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers. Man you got a beautiful baby girl who is also amazing. He’ll be damned if he lose you to this bozo in braces… Listen he took you out to the best foods, when you ain’t feeling good he put you back in the best moods”

At the time of writing this article, Gotti’s rap had spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

Netizens react to Geechi Gotti addressing the Remy Ma cheating rumors

Internet users were surprised to see the matter being openly discussed. Many could not believe that Remy Ma faced the cheating allegations during the rap battle. A few reactions to it read:

For those unversed, Remy Ma and Papoose have garnered an immense following for their strong relationship. They showcased their bond on the Love And Hip Hop: New York reality show. Ma has been publicly supporting Papoose for his approach towards music and how he does not speak about women in a misogynistic manner in his songs.

The couple met through their mutual friend DJ Kay Slay.

However, earlier this year, the couple became the talk of the internet after cheating allegations came forward. Responding to the same, Ma said online:

“Can y’all please STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES. There’s NO place like Chrome!”

Eazy The Block Captain also addressed the allegations in a tweet by saying:

“Y’all want something bad to happen to me so baddddd. Of course, it’s the same hating ni*gas and females, but y’all should get the story straight before y’all speak.”

Ma and Papoose have been married for over 17 years and are parents to daughter Reminisce, who they welcomed in 2018. Ma is also a parent to Janafi and is also a stepmother to Papoose’s daughters Destiny, Shemele and Dejanae.