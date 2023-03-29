Brittney Taylor arrest: Fans dig up dark past involving Remy Ma amid assault drama

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor was arrested after an alleged confrontation involving domestic abuse. According to TMZ, she hit her children's father, Afeez Akande, with a baseball bat after a heated argument.

A police report obtained by PEOPLE said that he called 911 after the reality star "approached him with a baseball bat and hit him in the head causing a laceration." The two are parents to a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old.

As soon as the news reached fans, they took to social media and compared the incident to a similar one from 2019 when Taylor was punched by rapper and fellow Love & Hip Hop co-star Remy Ma at a concert. While all charges were dropped against the latter in December 2019, a lot of drama happened between the two.

Fans recalled how Brittney was the one to press charges on Remy back then and now when the same was happening to her, she wasn't taking it well. One fan said:

What happened between Love & Hip Hop stars Brittney Taylor and Remy Ma?

According to PEOPLE, Remy Ma was arrested and charged on account of misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched fellow Love & Hip Hop co-star during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert on April 16, 2019. The rapper reportedly turned herself in the next day.

In an interview with Daily News, Taylor explained that she defended Remy's stepdaughter Dejanae from an abusive man during spring break in Miami. Her co-star allegedly became aggressive after hearing the same and punched her in the face at the concert.

Brittney's lawyer told E! News that the Love & Hip Hop star will cooperate with the system.

“This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is, it is real life and not reality TV entertainment. The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."

Remy surrendered in May 2019 to authorities in New York City, despite her attorney denying that the attack had happened and stating that the rapper was home at the time. She was released on a $1,500 bail a week later.

However, in December 2019, ABC 7 news reported that all charges levied against Remy were dropped with respect to her alleged attack. Prosecutors reportedly decided that they couldn't prove that the rapper had assaulted her fellow Love & Hip Hop co-star.

In a 2020 episode of the reality show, Remy claimed that she was innocent. The rapper said:

“I just really want the judge and D.A’s office to see how ridiculous this is, throw it out, so I can get back on with my life back in the studio and back on track with my life with the things that are important.”

Remy further declared that her fellow co-star falsely accused her of the attack for clout chasing. In response to the allegations, Taylor took to social media after the episode aired and called out her castmate for defamation of character. She said:

“I’m in such a better place and space in my life. It’s a shame I have to watch this bs on TV. The Sad part is I’ve completely moved on. I left it alone. But Them people know what they did. It’s sad af that they’re really Making it seem like I did things for clout.”

Fans recall Brittney pressing charges for Remy's alleged attack towards her

Fans took to social media to talk about how Taylor had reported Remy for attacking her but couldn't handle the heat when her partner was doing the same now after she allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat.

According to PEOPLE's report, after Afeez Akande reported Brittney Taylor for the alleged assault, the Love & Hip Hop star was charged with "two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon."

Afeez also took to Instagram last Monday to share a picture of his bruised eyebrow and claimed that he was "bullied for way too long" and that domestic violence against men should be taken seriously. Taylor, for her part, also took to Instagram stories to accuse him of "painting her to be the bad guy."

