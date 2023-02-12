What did George Lopez say about Ralph Barbosa? Netizens call out comedian over harsh remarks

American comedian George Lopez was slammed online after he made some harsh remarks about 26-year-old comedian Ralph Barbosa.

The 61-year-old was talking to Steve Trevino on an episode of the OMG Hi! podcast which was posted on February 6, 2023. The two spoke on various topics like Latino comics, TikTok trends, Latino fathers, and gay sons, among others.

While discussing Lopez's legacy and self-made career, Trevino mentioned Ralph Barbosa and spoke about helping others get recognized in the business.

However, the young comedian's name being mentioned in the conversation did not seem to sit right with George Lopez as he belittled Barbosa.

Trevino said:

“There’s this kid blowing up right now, Ralph Barbosa? And I’m like I’m praying for him. I don’t hate on him. I want that kid to have it easy, because we [*] had it hard.”

George Lopez responded to this saying:

“[Never heard of him] I don’t know who he is. Where is he from? But nobody knows who that motherf*cker is, why are you saying his name?"

He went on to ask people around him if it was wrong for him to say that and added:

"Why do you keep bringing his name up and nobody knows who he is?”

He even went on to ask an off-camera person if he was being mean to the 26-year-old comedian.

Fans slammed George Lopez for saying no one knows who Ralph Barbosa is

When Steve Trevino, who looked disturbed by Lopez's comments, said that he wanted to look out for others, Lopez responded that one has to look out for themselves.

After George Lopez's comments about Ralph Barbosa went viral, Twitterati slammed the comedian for making such remarks. Several users pointed out how Lopez should not forget how he started his own career from scratch.

Others slammed him for not supporting the upcoming Latino comic and were disappointed with his comments.

justhugenet @Justhuge469 Man George Lopez hating on Ralph Barbosa is a prime example of old heads not respecting new school talent. Ralph is literally making a name for himself and he's funny. You know how many unfunny comedians have sketches on HBO it's a lot. You gotta put people on!!!

FIGHT HUB MARCOS @heyitsmarcosv Seen this clip of George Lopez spreading around saying "look out for yourself" & not wanting to help Ralph Barbosa. This type of mentality amongst Latinos has to go. Encountered this myself in boxing with Latinos in which no one wanted to help/give me opportunities.

frijoliz @frijoliz Ralph Barbosa is funnier than George Lopez.

MCMXCIV_SZN 🌵 @ChrisAyala15 That homie Ralph Barbosa is comedy, sad to see one of my favorite comics George Lopez undermine him and his recent success. You'd think the older generation would want to push the Latino community since there aren't that many Mexican comics out there. I hate to be that guy but

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

I’m here for Ralph.

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

I'm here for Ralph.

George forgot how he started out. Seeing the George Lopez drama with Ralph Barbosa on TikTok.

🐉 🥷🏽 𖤐 @erickarias346 Damn hella sad to see George Lopez hating on Ralph Barbosa

Unbiased Human @ImDavidSisneros Why George Lopez hating on Ralph Barbosa like that? Lmao come on mane this is stupid

Nando 🇬🇹 @Nando_1908 Man George Lopez is a damn sellout. How he gonna do Ralph Barbosa like that instead of supporting him. El pior enemigo de un hispano es otro hispano

Julian Rivera @ElDarkCaballo George Lopez is a hater and a sellout. Ralph Barbosa is way better than him

💋✨ @kowaimaria The whole George Lopez and Ralph Barbosa situation is so funny because y'all really thought a man that cheated on his wife after she donated a kidney to him was a good person?!😭

Mario Amaro 🐶 (No-Code Doc) @MarioATX_MD George Lopez's remarks about Ralph Barbosa are part of that same toxic mindset that has harmed our Latino communities for generations.



Equally important is our ability to grind for ourselves while recognizing and lifting up those who look like us.



Mario Amaro 🐶 (No-Code Doc) @MarioATX_MD George Lopez's remarks about Ralph Barbosa are part of that same toxic mindset that has harmed our Latino communities for generations.

Equally important is our ability to grind for ourselves while recognizing and lifting up those who look like us.

This is called growth.

A ❀ @arelystyles_ George Lopez came for Ralph Barbosa & now he's getting flamed all over social media 🤣 That's what he gets for messing with this generation acting like people are just gonna take it. He mad cus his show flopped 😩

Rev. Rudy Rubio (Pronouns: ese, vato, homie, foo) @RevRudyRubio



George Lopez hasn’t been funny in a minute. Seems like he turned into the guy he hated for disrespecting him when he was a kid. Now he’s become the Erik Estrada to Ralph Barbosa!



You know who he is foo! Stop hating…

Rev. Rudy Rubio (Pronouns: ese, vato, homie, foo) @RevRudyRubio

George Lopez hasn't been funny in a minute. Seems like he turned into the guy he hated for disrespecting him when he was a kid. Now he's become the Erik Estrada to Ralph Barbosa!

You know who he is foo! Stop hating…

Don't forget where you came from and how you started… Truth 💣

P @_pettypee George lopez hating on Ralph barbosa doesn’t sit right with me



P @_pettypee George lopez hating on Ralph barbosa doesn't sit right with me

EW.

🦍 @ajsninety7 George lopez trying to bring down ralph barbosa is a major L 🤮

Comedian Ralph Barbosa is known for his laid-back comic delivery

On February 9, Ralph Barbosa posted the same video clip on his Instagram handle and addressed Lopez's comments.

Alongside the video with laughing emojis, he wrote:

"People keep sending me this first video. It’s all good baby, the future is now old man."

Born in 1996, Ralph Barbosa is a native of Dallas, Texas. He is known as one of the "shyest attention hogs," and is famed for his laid-back comic delivery.

The up-and-coming comedian won the 2019 Funniest Comic in Texas competition and the 2021 New York Latino Film Festival Stand-Up contest.

Most recently, he rose to fame after appearing on HBO Max's Entre Nos: The Winners 3. He also featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and posted his debut pictures on Instagram.

As of writing, George Lopez has not responded to the backlash over his comments.

