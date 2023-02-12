What did George Lopez say about Ralph Barbosa? Netizens call out comedian over harsh remarks

American comedian George Lopez was slammed online after he made some harsh remarks about 26-year-old comedian Ralph Barbosa.
The 61-year-old was talking to Steve Trevino on an episode of the OMG Hi! podcast which was posted on February 6, 2023. The two spoke on various topics like Latino comics, TikTok trends, Latino fathers, and gay sons, among others.
While discussing Lopez's legacy and self-made career, Trevino mentioned Ralph Barbosa and spoke about helping others get recognized in the business.
However, the young comedian's name being mentioned in the conversation did not seem to sit right with George Lopez as he belittled Barbosa.
Trevino said:
“There’s this kid blowing up right now, Ralph Barbosa? And I’m like I’m praying for him. I don’t hate on him. I want that kid to have it easy, because we [*] had it hard.”
George Lopez responded to this saying:
“[Never heard of him] I don’t know who he is. Where is he from? But nobody knows who that motherf*cker is, why are you saying his name?"
He went on to ask people around him if it was wrong for him to say that and added:
"Why do you keep bringing his name up and nobody knows who he is?”
He even went on to ask an off-camera person if he was being mean to the 26-year-old comedian.
Fans slammed George Lopez for saying no one knows who Ralph Barbosa is
When Steve Trevino, who looked disturbed by Lopez's comments, said that he wanted to look out for others, Lopez responded that one has to look out for themselves.
After George Lopez's comments about Ralph Barbosa went viral, Twitterati slammed the comedian for making such remarks. Several users pointed out how Lopez should not forget how he started his own career from scratch.
Others slammed him for not supporting the upcoming Latino comic and were disappointed with his comments.
Comedian Ralph Barbosa is known for his laid-back comic delivery
On February 9, Ralph Barbosa posted the same video clip on his Instagram handle and addressed Lopez's comments.
Alongside the video with laughing emojis, he wrote:
"People keep sending me this first video. It’s all good baby, the future is now old man."
Born in 1996, Ralph Barbosa is a native of Dallas, Texas. He is known as one of the "shyest attention hogs," and is famed for his laid-back comic delivery.
The up-and-coming comedian won the 2019 Funniest Comic in Texas competition and the 2021 New York Latino Film Festival Stand-Up contest.
Most recently, he rose to fame after appearing on HBO Max's Entre Nos: The Winners 3. He also featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and posted his debut pictures on Instagram.
As of writing, George Lopez has not responded to the backlash over his comments.