"What is going on with these flights?": Internet reacts as man jumps out of stationary Southwest Airlines plane's emergency exit, causing panic

On Sunday, November 26, a Southwest Airlines passenger jumped out of the emergency exit of a stationary flight at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The unidentified man then tried to carjack a service truck while on the tarmac but was immediately apprehended by ground staff.

Officials later stated that the man had a mental health emergency. Videos circulating the internet showcased Southwest Airlines passengers panicking due to the passenger's actions. Netizens also reacted to the clip online, expressing their astonishment at the frequency of such incidents reported on planes.

Netizens were stunned by the incident (Image via X/@JomgThe)

"Things are getting out of control" - Netizens react to the Southwest Airlines fiasco

A Southwest Airlines passenger opened the emergency wing side hatchet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Southwest Airlines flight 3172 on November 26. The passenger then proceeded to jump onto the wing before dropping onto the tarmac, as per USA Today. The plane was stationary at the time of the incident.

The unidentified 38-year-old man also tried to steal a service vehicle. However, he was soon apprehended by ground personnel before the officials from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived. Officers then escorted the man to a local hospital, where he remains. It is important to note that no one was injured in the incident.

Expand Tweet

The man, who is believed to be from Atlanta, reportedly jumped out of the stationary plane at around 7:41 pm local time. Videos of passengers inside the plane went viral online. They were seen panicking, not knowing what to do, with some even saying that the man dropped something on the plane before jumping out.

In a video posted by @rawsalerts on X, a passenger filmed the unidentified man from the airport window. He was seen being chased by ground personnel and attempting to steal a service vehicle before being apprehended. The video went viral, amassing over 2.2 million views, at the time of this writing.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were stunned at how frequently bizarre incidents are reported on planes. Social media users suggested that officials should conduct alcohol, drug, and even mental health checks before allowing individuals to board flights due to the sheer amount of such incidents. They took to the comments section of @rawsalerts' tweet and expressed that "things are getting out of control."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Deputies found the man "incoherent"

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told USA Today, that the man had "a mental health emergency." The Sheriff's office further clarified in a statement to the outlet:

"When deputies made contact with the man, they found he was incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings."

Southwest Airlines released a statement to the outlet, saying:

"We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our Customers for their inconvenience."

According to 4WWL, the man is believed to be from Atlanta and the case was reportedly being referred to federal authorities. No local charges were brought upon the man. USA Today reported that the flight was "swapped out" before continuing to Atlanta.

Only a few days ago a video of a Frontier Airlines passenger screaming, crying, and climbing over seats on a plane went viral. A passenger on the flight then claimed she was possessed and began singing hymns. The woman finally calmed down after another passenger gave her a hug.