What did Goodwill do? TikToker slams thrift store for selling mirror for $150

Goodwill is one of the most popular thrifting store chains in the United States, earning billions every year. The store was founded in 1902 for job training, employment placement services, and to help people with employment barriers. It has become the go-to place for people looking for cheap, second-hand items.

However, a TikToker spotted a mirror marked at $150 at the store, kicking off the conversation on how the pocket-friendly shop has started to get expensive.

The video went viral on the app and received over 500,000 views, with users trying to figure out the reason for such a high price, as the store gets all of its stock through donations.

Netizens believe that Goodwill hiked its prices to deal with resellers

TikTok user Nesreen, username @anotherhijabiontiktok, posted a video with the caption, "We hyped Goodwill too much."

In the video, she explained that she saw a golden antique mirror at the store and wanted to buy it. She added that two shoppers had earlier gone towards the mirror but put it back after looking at the price. She then zoomed in to show the price of the mirror, which was a whopping $149.99.

Many pointed out that it was because of thrift stores that resell products from Goodwill at exorbitant prices.

Some, however, opposed them, saying that the store shouldn't bother about resellers and check their own listings. User @kristendupont1 commented,

"I don’t think we should blame the resellers. Goodwill gets everything donated. What people do AFTER they purchase something shouldn’t matter. Blame GW."

But the majority agreed with the fact that the store's prices have gone up.

TikToker @lindsayryan26 pointed in her comment,

"It’s not even worth buying used stuff anymore. Cheaper to buy it new these days."

User @gsdlvr22 shared the reply she had received from a store employee,

"I had an employee tell me 'it’s inflation'. I said ma’am, you don’t purchase your merchandise, it’s given to you…. I walked out and I’ll never go back."

Here are a few other comments on the video:

In another recent event, a TikToker exposed a thrift store for marking up the prices of a Goodwill item by over $200. Angel Munoz, username @angelmunoz80, walked into a thrift store and found a set of three brass swans. The set was priced at $220 but upon a little inspection, Munoz saw the original price, which was $8.99. The video amassed a whopping 1.8 million views, with viewers sharing their outrage in the comments section.

The non-profit organization is yet to comment on the reason for the recent hike in its prices. According to Wikipedia, the organization generated over $6.1 billion revenue in 2018 and gave employment to over 312,000 people during 2015.

