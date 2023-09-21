What is Graphene Oxide used for? Jason Shurka October 4th conspiracy theory goes viral in wake of viral video 

As FEMA’s 4 October 2023 test continues to spark netizens’ interests, claims of the agency instigating graphene oxide among US citizens have spread like wildfire. Several internet users are now claiming that the feds are responsible for injecting toxic substances into humans through the Covid vaccines. However, the agency had not announced the usage of any substance during their upcoming test.

The rumors began after real estate investor and speaker Jason Shurka took to his Instagram to alert people about the 4 October test. He claimed that the test will activate graphene oxide that has already been inserted in US citizens.

Shurka conspired that FEMA will be able to activate the substance by sending high frequency signals through radios, television sets and mobile phones.

He also claimed that Israel is attempting to stop the tests from taking place.

Shurka also urged netizens to shut off their phones when the test is to take place. He claimed that:

“This type of wavelength can affect us physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

What is graphene oxide revealed as conspiracy theories about 4 October FEMA test go viral

According to Layer One, graphene oxide “is a two dimensional carbon compound that consists of one or few layers of carbon atoms.” As per Chem Ceed, the substance can be used as a conductor in electronic objects, as a transparent coating for objects like solar panels, digital displays etc, in water purification and filtration and also medicinal purposes.

Graphene oxide is used to conduct cancer-killing radiation. It can also be used as a biosensor that can help detect specific kinds of biological agents.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @staysolidlenox claimed that the graphene oxide attack can result in cell toxicity and DNA damage. She also seemingly claimed that those who have been vaccinated will surely be affected by the 4 October test.

However, it is important to note that claims of graphene oxide being present in the Covid vaccine have already been debunked. A representative from Pfizer confirmed in 2021 that the substance is not used in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

X user @weheartmekhia also took to the social netowkring site and said:

“the world is allegedly gonna go dark. & they said zombies could be a real possibility. Apparently if you vaxxed the frequencies finna kill you, and if you aren’t, you’ll still be effected. Power your phones off that day if you want.”

Platform user @HealthRanger also tweeted that mobile phone signals can activate the release of graphene oxide that have been injected into the body.

As many continue to conspire about the 4 October test, FEMA has claimed that the test will be conducted on their Emergency Alert System and their Wireless Emergency Alert to ensure that:

“the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those of the national level.”

This is not the first time such a test has ever been conducted. The UK conducted a similar test in April which resulted in no issues.