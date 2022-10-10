What did Greyson Chance say about Ellen DeGeneres? Charlie Puth opens up about music label following former’s claims

After Greyson Chance slammed Ellen DeGeneres for being "manipulative," Charlie Puth detailed his experience with her record label eleveneleven, stating he was ghosted by them after recording his first demo.

While appearing on a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Puth confessed that he "did not hear from anybody" at the now-defunct company after he was briefly attached to them in 2011.

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson. But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”

Charlie Puth's comments come days after singer Greyson Chance shared his experience working with Ellen. In a Rolling Stone interview published in September 2022, Greyson Chance dubbed DeGeneres "insanely manipulative" and stated that she "completely abandoned him" during the initial years of his career.

“This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her.”

Greyson revealed that DeGeneres became "way too controlling" and "domineering" as her mentor and bashed him and his mother, at least in private.

“My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change [with] one text message from her. That was horrible.”

He added that DeGeneres would "degrade" people and would often dictate his outfits and yell at his stylists.

“She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me and say, ‘This is what you’re wearing on the show.’ I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her.”

Greyson Chance started working with eleveneleven in 2010 after his cover of Lady Gaga's Paparazzi went viral. He alleged that Ellen "completely abandoned" him after Truth Be Told, Part 1, his second album, tanked in 2012. Post his failure, Greyson was dropped by the rep Ellen had gotten for him and Interscope Records.

He also added that Ellen DeGeneres had stopped returning his calls and that he "couldn't get a hold" of her.

Charlie Puth has not heard his early songs recorded with Ellen DeGeneres' label

In the same interview, Charlie Puth also added that the songs that he recorded earlier remain unreleased, but that does not upset him.

“I never heard those songs again, but I don't know how good they are.”

Moreover, the singer stated that although he had somewhat similar experiences to Greyson, he and Ellen had a good rapport with each other.

“People describe Ellen as rude. I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.”

Charlie Puth rose to fame in 2009 after launching a successful YouTube channel with Emily Luther. After Ellen saw the duo's cover of Someone Like You by Adele, she signed them with her label eleveneleven, which she launched in 2010 with Mike Hamlin.

