"What is that she had in her hand?”: Video of a female nearly attacking GOT7’s Jackson Wang infuriates K-pop fans

The K-pop fandom was aghast when a video of a female charging at GOT7’s Jackson Wang, rubbing something on clothes and throwing it away, before being pulled away from the security guards in Thailand. The incident occurred on July 22, 2023, shortly after the singer-rapper concluded his fan event with OnePlus.

When leaving the venue, the GOT7 member stood near his van to greet fans. He took ample time to engage with them as they all cheered for him from a distance. However, the sweet scene turned sour incredibly fast as a female made her way to the vehicle and suddenly grabbed him.

As per multiple videos circling on the internet, the individual had a white thing in her hand which she seemed to either rub or spray on Jackson Wang’s chest. The woman also squeezed the back of his shirt a few times before the security guards took her away. The singer-rapper, who was with his parents, looked shaken and confused, much like fans who said that it felt like the woman “violated” him.

K-pop fans furious with security guards after a female nearly physically attacks GOT7’s Jackson Wang

The security team in charge of GOT7’s Jackson Wang in Thailand is receiving extreme criticism from global fans online. The critique arose after fans grew overwhelmingly concerned for the MAGICMAN singer after a near-physical attack by a woman.

While leaving the venue of his OnePlus fanmeet on July 22, the singer was subjected to a female rubbing and squeezing his shirt while he was greeting his fans.

Thai fans shared videos from various angles on Twitter to express their anger and their support. Many commented that the videos showed the security team’s incompetency as the woman stood near the vehicle for a good few seconds before rushing towards the GOT7 member.

They also pointed out that the team did not react instantly - which gave the female more time to either spray or rub something on the front of his shirt while also squeezing his clothes from the back.

"It's not like a fan. It's more like an anti-fan." - @NiceTy4

"I would like to condemn this kind of person. Very bad character. He is very shocked and angry!!! #OnePlusXJacksonWang #JacksonWang" - @Cyanbear_x

"Full clip. Someone invaded Jackson. What are you doing this for? Isn't there a control card at all?? #JacksonWang #OnePlusXJacksonMagicPowerEvent #OnePlusXJacksonWang" - @Naree_nrr

Moreover, the woman was also apparently seen yelling something, in anger, as per fans. Jackson Wang looked at his shirt, the security personnel and the woman in complete disbelief after the incident occurred. He kept checking his shirt as well. His parents, who were with him, also looked visibly concerned.

From expressing frustration at the female, digging out details about her to bashing the security guards, fans continued to raise their concerned voice for Jackson Wang. Some even mentioned that the incident could have turned violent if the woman was in possession of some weapon.

jtiana | moonbin 🕊️🎀 @HYUNJIAN4 that security guard literally just stood there while she attacked jackson like?????? that’s literally your job????

asia @yuwintae she left that man feelin violated… and why wasn’t anyone surrounding him twitter.com/knp_nh/status/…

𝑐 | 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑎𝑙𝑎 @tyng_ah This is really scary. She couldve done actual bodily harm in the amount of time she was in contact w him. Wtf is the point of security? One day soon something is going to happen to an idol and its going to be really bad twitter.com/NiceTy4/status…

clla @_teamwang94 twitter.com/nicety4/status… idk what pisses me off more, her or how slow the security team was

ruthann^^yonghaseyo @rxxxann This is why I'm never initially mad when I hear an idol's security used excess force/shoved someone. This could have gone so bad in so many different ways, smh. Jackson's security needs to step their securing up twitter.com/NiceTy4/status…

Jackson Wang recently went viral for going out of his way to increase fan interactions - whether it was through organizing an after party with randomly selected fans or calling some on the stage and serenading them.

The GOT7 member has also been mobbed several times in the past, despite all the fan engagements he voluntarily participates in. A few fans were also of the opinion that the MAGICMAN singer may soon stop with the interactions if he continues to be disrespected.