What happened with Alexa Nikolas and Mike Milosh? Actress slams Blake Lively over 'It Ends With Us' soundtrack

American YouTuber and former actress Alexa Nikolas took to Instagram on August 20, 2024, to call out Blake Lively and the team of the latter’s latest film It Ends With Us for including “music” of her ex-husband and Canadian electronic musician Michael “Mike” Milosh in its soundtrack.

“I can’t say enough how disappointed I am in @blakelively and @itendswithusmovie. Not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame, but you also put my known abuser/ groomer’s music in your film… Shame on this film,” her text image read.

Alexa Nikolas alleged that her former husband groomed and abused her when she was 16 years old and he was 33, and said that there was “physical evidence” of it, other than the information of it being “easily accessible on the internet.” She further claimed that she had to “take on emotional labor” to “expose” Milosh, aka Rhye, including in a very public and detailed lawsuit in 2021.

“@blakelively @itendswithusmovie booooooooooooo!” Nikolas wrote in the caption of her post.

Notably, Alexa Nikolas and Mike Milosh were married from 2012 to 2016 and sued each other in 2021, she alleging abuse and him alleging defamation. Both of those were eventually dropped.

Exploring the allegations exchanged between Alexa Nikolas and Michael Milosh

In March 2021, Alexa Nikolas accused her former husband Michael Milosh accusing him of grooming and s*xual abuse via a five-part social media post. She claimed that they connected over MySpace, which initially began with mutual compliments but soon turned into explicit texts and video calls at the time when she was a minor.

The former Nickelodeon cast member alleged that when she turned 18, Milosh invited her to visit him in Berlin during one of his tours where he coerced her into a s*xual relationship, despite her resistance.

“I did not respect my no and neither did he,” Nicolas wrote on Instagram back then.

Nikolas claimed that soon she ended up tying the knot with Rhye when she was 19 and he was 36, adding that he used the marriage to obtain an American visa. She also accused Milosh of financial exploitation, physical assault, and gaslighting during their four years of marriage and using a sample of her “no” recording during s*x in one of his songs, Don't Call It. Additionally, Alexa Nikolas claimed that his songs Woman and Major Minor Love were inspired by their tumultuous relationship.

In the wake of these allegations, Milosh maintained his innocence and called them “absurd and outrageous false claims” and “a piece of revisionist fiction,” adding that he was willing to “cooperate with any independent investigation.”

“I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination,” he further claimed.

Alexa Nikolas in turn responded by saying that Rhye was “denying the truth” and exhibited “bullying behavior” during their divorce proceedings. She also added how she continued to suffer “PTSD from that relationship” to this day, including “doubting my own sanity on some days.”

Subsequently, the mother of two filed a civil suit in August of the same year against her ex-husband for s*xual battery, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and a violation of California’s Tom Bane Civil Rights Act. She, however, dropped the lawsuit in May 2022, following which Mike Milosh countersued her for $10 million in defamation charges.

He claimed that the accusations emerged after he stopped paying spousal support and denied them vehemently. His suit was also filed against Alexa Nikolas’ lawyers for “malicious prosecution”, which he referred to as “frivolous” and without “legal basis or factual support.” Eventually, in February 2023, the countersuit was stricken during a court hearing.

