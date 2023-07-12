"She was 16 when this happened": Alexa Nikolas allegations against Jonah Hill spark fresh outrage online

On Sunday, July 9, actress Alexa Nikolas of Zoey 101 fame took to Twitter to claim that actor-comedian Jonah Hill allegedly kissed her without consent when she was only 16 years old. She also explained how Jonah Hill has denied her claims over the years.

As per Page Six, the incident happened at a Hollywood party hosted by actor Justin Long. Alexa Nikolas wrote how the Moneyball star approached her and then offered her a cigarette. When she went outside with him for a smoke, instead of handing over a cigarette, Jonah Hill instead allegedly molested her.

Alexa accuses Jonah of allegedly kissing her during a party, without her consent. (Image via Twitter/Alexa Nikolas)

Jonah Hill has repeatedly continued to maintain his “not guilty” status and even told Page Six via his attorneys that Alexa Nikolas’ claim is “a complete fabrication.” In contrast, the latter told the news outlet how she was terrified over what had happened.

Amidst these ongoing tweet threads shared by Alexa against Jonah, Twitteratti has come forward to severely criticize the latter. One user even commented under one of the actress' tweets:

A netizen justifying why Alexa left Hollywood. (Image via Twitter/Vale)

Interestingly, Alexa made the recent claims when she found out that Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused him of emotional abuse:

Alexa Nikolas @alexanikolas__ 🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him. 🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him.

“See…. This is why I believe victims!”: Netizens slam Jonah Hill over Alexa Nikolas’ recent claims

Alexa Nikolas claimed that when Jonah Hill allegedly kissed her, she was 16 and he was 24, and that it was “not okay.” She told Page Six:

“I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

Now 31 years old, the That’s Life actress also told the news outlet how prior to the incident she was drunk which didn’t help her decision-making. She also added:

“This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet.”

After her first tweet, Alexa Nikolas again went back to Twitter to clarify how everyone at the party, including Jonah Hill (now aged 39) knew that she was underaged.

Alexa claiming that Hill knew she was 16 at the time of the alleged incident. (Image via Twitter/Alexa Nikolas)

In this regard, she even told Page Six that she herself informed the party people before arriving that she and her friends attending were teenagers. She also added how she did so as she and her friends were driving to the party venue and didn’t want the press to know.

Furthermore, Alexa Nikolas explained that once they arrived at the party, most of the people allegedly made “jokes” about their “youth” all night long and even pretended to take away their drinks and then returned them laughing.

Following her series of accusations on Twitter, Alexa's fans took to the social media platform to slam Jonah Hill and praise her for standing up for herself even after so many years. Here are some of the comments:

Bella Goth ☀️ @WickedNFine All of that caping for Jonah Hill just for Alexa Nikolas from Zoey 101 to out him for assaulting her when she was a minor. See…. This is why I believe victims! All of that caping for Jonah Hill just for Alexa Nikolas from Zoey 101 to out him for assaulting her when she was a minor. See…. This is why I believe victims!

A netizen thanks Alexa for speaking up. (Image via Twitter/Jill Krajewski)

An internet user demanding Hollywood to pay for its sins. (Image via Twitter/brie.)

A tweet stating how Alexa has been exposing Hollywood for years. (Image via Twitter/divdedwefall21)

A tweet mentioning how Alexa never lets an abuser walk free. (Image via Twitter/isabelle)

A netizen saying how she is not surprised at Alexa's accusations. (Image via Twitter/dri)

A tweet claiming how Alexa spoke from her first-hand experience of abuse from Hill. (Image via Twitter/badphoenix)

A netizen saying how men will try to defend Jonah Hill despite his abusive patterns. (Image via Twitter/badphoenix)

Later, in another tweet, Alexa accused Justin Long (now aged 45), the said party-thrower, how he was friends with “predators” and allowing something like this to happen to her under his “own roof.”

A spokesperson of Justin Long told Page Six that this is the first time he's made aware that the alleged incident took place almost 15 years ago at his party. They stated:

“While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas.”

Nikolas accusing party-thrower Justin Long of knowing what had happened. (Image via Twitter/Alexa Nikolas)

Alexa Nikolas is a child abuse activist

Alexa Nikolas rose to fame as Nicole Bristow on the Nickelodeon TV show Zoey 101 at the age of 12. She was at the heart of the series for two seasons, from 2004 to 2006.

At first, it was reported by the media that she exited the show following consistent fights with co-star Jamie Lynn Spears (younger sister of Britney Spears). But later, Alexa revealed that the real reason was she “did not feel safe” around the show’s creator, Dan Schneider.

Over the years, she has appeared in a number of TV series, including That’s Life, Hidden Hills, Revelations, and The Walking Dead, among others. Ever since the actress' exit from her debut show, she has become an advocate for child actors who are s*xually assaulted and has remained a child abuse activist. In fact, she created a nonprofit dedicated to child s*xual abuse survivors called Eat Predators in 2022.

Earlier, in 2021, Alexa filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband Michael Milosh, accusing him of marital r*pe, assault, and abuse. As for her recent claim against Jonah Hill, she clarified that she came forward when she discovered that his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady too recently accused him of emotional abuse.

On Friday, Sarah had taken to her Instagram stories to hint that The Wolf of Wall Street actor allegedly gaslighted and manipulated her to remove her photos on her social media accounts featuring her surfing in swimsuits.

She also claimed how Jonah Hill (whom she dated from August 2021 to May 2022) also disapproved of her male friends and termed them “inappropriate,” while calling her female friends “unstable places.”

Poll : 0 votes