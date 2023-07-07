"She's 5"3, he's 7"4": Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama height difference lead fans to reveal flaws in latter's statement 

American singer Britney Spears was defended by her fans online after San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama shared how the pop star "grabbed" him from behind when his security struck her in the face. The incident occurred on July 5 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas when the 41-year-old star tried to approach the 19-year-old basketball player for a picture.

A day later, Wembanyama addressed the incident and told the reporters that he was not aware of what happened. He said he was surrounded by many people at the time in the hall and heard someone calling for him, but the security guards had instructed him not to stop and interact with the crowd.

Zack Hedrick @zhedrickTV



Sports Director RIGHT NOW: Victor Wembanyama addresses the alleged incident involving a member of the Spurs security team and Britney Spears. @News4SA Sports Director @DonHarris4 asked Victor for his interpretation of what took place last night. RIGHT NOW: Victor Wembanyama addresses the alleged incident involving a member of the Spurs security team and Britney Spears.@News4SA Sports Director @DonHarris4 asked Victor for his interpretation of what took place last night. https://t.co/uJN6DsH52t

“That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me ‘don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind – not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force though, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look.”

Victor Wembanyama said he did not know "for a couple of hours" that the person in question was Spears.

“Then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears. At first, I was like, ‘No, you’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

In a statement of her own, Spears claimed that she just "tapped" on Wembanyama's shoulder instead of grabbing him. However, the statement did not sit right with several Spears fans who said there was no way she could have grabbed him given their drastic height difference.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @nateryansports/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Victor Wembanyama's statement on Britney Spears' incident

After the footage of Victor Wembanyama telling the reporters that Britney Spears "grabbed" him instead of tapping his shoulders went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users pointed out that the duo has a huge height difference because of which there is no possibility of grabbing him.

Others slammed the player for not apologizing to Spears and even smiling while acknowledging the incident, with some pointing out that he need to respect the singer.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @nateryansports/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @nateryansports/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @nateryansports/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Victor Wembanyama's statement on his security guard smacking Spears on her face. (Photo via @zhedrickTV/Twitter)

Britney Spears said the incident was "super embarrassing" to share with the world

After Victor Wembanyama released a statement saying he did not know it was Britney Spears who approached him in the hall and "grabbed" him while trying to get his attention, the Gimme More singer shared her side of the story.

On July 6, the 41-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy statement stating "traumatic experiences" are not new to her.

Spears wrote she recognized the basketball player in the Las Vegas' hotel lobby as she was heading to dinner, and decided to "approach him and congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I was aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.”

Spears added that she gets swarmed by people all the time but her security team did not hit any of them.

"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its already out there."

Britney Spears added that people in the public eye need to set a good example of treating others with respect. Spears concluded the statement by hoping that the player and his security team apologize to her.

As of writing, Wembanyama has not issued an apology to Britney Spears.

Poll : 0 votes