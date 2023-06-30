How to take part in the viral height comparison TikTok trend? Details revealed as fad takes the internet by a storm

TikTok sees new trends almost other day that have social media users going completely gaga and the latest among these is the height comparison trend. The viral trend has taken the internet by storm as it has millions of people hopping on and trying it. The height comparison trend is intriguing as it allows people to see how tall they are as compared to other people.

From celebrities to friends and even historical figures, the trend allows users to see how tall they are in comparison to others they are comparing themselves to. In fact, not just people, but the website also allows you to compare yourself to objects like blackboards, monuments, and even animals.

Netizens love the trend that allows them to compare their heights to friends and celebs. (Image via TikTok)

All the user has to do is go to a website and enter the details asked. The website would then give the user a graphical representation of how tall they stand as compared to the others. The graphical representation can then be shared on TikTok or other platforms in the form of a screenshot.

The height comparison trend has created a buzz on social media as several people are sharing their results with the masses. However, it is worth noting that the same trend gained some popularity in 2021 when people were doing the same and comparing their heights to those of their favorite characters.

Steps of how to take part in the height comparison trend on TikTok revealed

At some point in life, everyone has wondered how tall they would look compared to their favorite celebrities, crushes, or even characters from their favorite series. As the world of TikTok is hopping on the height comparison trend, many social media users want to know how to take part in this trend exactly.

One can follow these steps to take part in the trend and share their results on social media:

One will need to log on to the Hikaku Sitatter website. Enter the names of the people, objects, or anything that they wish to compare their height with. The website gives an option of adding up to 10 people to be compared with. Select the gender of everyone who has been added to the list. Next, enter the height of each of the people they wish to compare they height with.

Social media users go gaga over a new TikTok trend that lets one compare their heights to other things and people. (Image via Hikaku Sitatter website)

The website will give the user a graphical representation of how tall each of the people or the object is in comparison to the other. To share the same on TikTok, it is best to take screenshots or even record the same on a green screen effect for more creativity. Social media users are being as creative as they can while sharing their results with the world.

Social media users go gaga over new TikTok trend that lets one compare their heights to other things and people. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users are also using the website and the height comparison trend in a very meaningful and useful manner. They are comparing their height to that of their parents and even their own height over the years.

At the same time, the only constraint with this website and trend is that it does not let one compare more than 10 objects or people at one time. However, with millions of likes, views, and comments on each of the videos, the height comparison trend has become one of the favorites of the netizens.

