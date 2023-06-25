"Must be overwhelming having that many people swarm you" - Fans laud Conor McGregor's patience after being mobbed by 'vulture' reporters

Conor McGregor is often criticized by fans for his behavior outside of the cage but it was different after a video surfaced of the UFC star dealing with the media. The Irishman's approach to being swarmed by several outlets was lauded by supporters as they claimed they wouldn't be able to deal with that type of stress.

Of the number of superstars competing in MMA, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest and brings a certain intrigue with him every time he competes. Not only are fans excited to see him return to the cage but they're also wondering how he will look following leg surgery.

Caught leaving a hotel with his fiancee and three children, Conor McGregor was confronted by a large group. The UFC star decided to spend time with some of his admirers and answer some questions, with one of those confirming his intention to fight again.

Instead of leaving instantly with his family, he opted to sign autographs, take pictures, and answer questions about his future, which went down well with fans.

Despite his constant antics, Conor McGregor has always been good to those who support him and credits them for playing a part in his success in combat sports.

The Dublin native still has title aspirations upon his eventual return to the octagon but will first have to get back into the winner's circle. In his last two outings, the former two-division champion lost to Dustin Poirier, with his most recent seeing him suffer a terrible broken leg.

Conor McGregor's future content for fans

It looks like Conor McGregor's followers are going to be getting more exclusive footage in the future, according to boxer Ebanie Bridges.

Online sensation Bridges has collected something of a large following on social media for her NSFW content and ability to switch between her fiery clips and her boxing career.

Just like the Aussie, McGregor may be making a move over to the controversial OnlyF*ns website, where he would likely post behind-the-scenes footage of his life.

