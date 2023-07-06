San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama hasn't played an NBA game, yet he's already met with controversy before his Summer League debut. According to reports, pop star Britney Spears was allegedly slapped by the team's security after her attempts to get his attention.

Spears allegedly approached Wemby while talking to the 7-foot-5 center in a British accent. As soon as she grabbed Victor's back, a security person gave the pop hitmaker a backhanded slap.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK

#NBA #VictorWembanyama #BritneySpears According to multiple sources, Britney Spears was attacked by a Spurs security guard after trying to approach Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas According to multiple sources, Britney Spears was attacked by a Spurs security guard after trying to approach Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas 😱 😱#NBA #VictorWembanyama #BritneySpears https://t.co/lc7eTsGtOp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During practice, Wemby was asked about the incident and said that he had no idea it was Spears.

"What happened last night," Wemby said. "I saw the news, obviously. I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant.

"We were in a hall. There was a lot of people. People calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security to not stop because it's gonna make a crowd. So, I couldn't stop. ... That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me not to stop.

"But that person grabbed me from behind. I just know that the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force, though. ...I didn't forget about this, but I thought it was no big deal. ... Turns out, it was Britney Spears. But I didn't know, because I never saw her face. I just kept walking staight."

Wemby kept the interview calm, but it's obvious that there are fans who aren't happy with what happened. The Las Vegas police are conducting a criminal investigation and have interviewed Spears.

You might also be interested in reading this: Britney Spears lost her cool after Victor Wembanyama’s security allegedly assaulted her: “This is f**king America!”

Ahead of his Summer League debut, Victor Wembanyama talked about his role on the team

The Spurs will be playing Victor Wembanyama against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. He missed the first few games of the Summer League but is looking forward to playing for the team.

"When I'm on the court, I need to be an example on defense and a playmaker on offense," Wembanyama said. "I think the best players to me aren't the ones that get the best stats but make their teammates better."

Ty Jäger @TheTyJager "When I'm on the court I need to be an example on defense and a playmaker on offense. I think the best players to me aren't the ones that get the best stats but make their teammates better."



Victor Wembanyama on his role in his Summer League debut on Friday "When I'm on the court I need to be an example on defense and a playmaker on offense. I think the best players to me aren't the ones that get the best stats but make their teammates better."Victor Wembanyama on his role in his Summer League debut on Friday https://t.co/wbgmXwpmsN

Fans are excited to see Wemby play against Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of the draft. They're also thrilled to watch how he'll impact the Spurs.

Also read: Britney Spears allegedly slapped by Victor Wembanyama’s security for wanting a picture

Poll : 0 votes