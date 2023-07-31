What happened to Alix Dorsainvil? American nurse and child’s Haiti abduction prompts statement from US state authorities 

An American nurse, Alix Dorsainvil, and her young child were recently kidnapped in Haiti on Thursday, July 27, 2023. As per El Roi Haiti, the organization where the kidnapped woman worked, the duo were taken from the campus itself. The kidnapped nurse is the wife of the director of the organization, Sandro Dorsainvil.

Alix was a native of New Hampshire and lived and worked in Haiti for a number of years. The organization she is attached to provides affordable education to kids and is a Christian humanitarian organization.

Lounge Digest @loungedigest American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped in Haiti while serving at El Roi Haiti's campus near Port-au-Prince. The US authorities are collaborating with Haitian officials to ensure their safe return. pic.twitter.com/ydAj1SxuXA

As the news spread on social media and stunned the masses, the president and co-founder of El Roi, Jason Brown, issued a statement and requested the public not to speculate things on social media, as the authorities work on finding the nurse and her kid. He addressed the abduction and said:

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

Furthermore, after the news of the incident spread on social media, the US State Department also issued a statement and claimed that the government was in “regular contact” with the Haitian authorities. Meanwhile, the US State Department has also issued a “do not travel advisory” as a number of similar cases have recently been reported.

“Kidnapping is widespread”: US government warns citizens to not travel to Haiti after nurse and kid get abducted

C J @aquab_22 With a name like Alix Dorsainvil, Alix and Dorsainvil being both Haitian names, I wonder how many people will really mourn a dual citizen of kidnapping in...it's been reported that this nurse doing missionary work was a dual Haitian-American? #haiti

As the news of the nurse and her child being abducted became a matter of national interest, it drew greater attention from the masses. The US State Department has now issued an advisory stating that “kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include US citizens.”

The government also claimed that there have been similar instances in the past where US citizens, like the nurse, were abducted, harmed, and even asked for ransom.

The government has also ordered all the non-emergency government personnel to leave Haiti, along with their family, as such abduction and criminal cases against US citizens are growing rapidly.

Furthermore, BBC reported that the increased rate of crime is due to the country being in a condition of poverty since the assassination of their President, Jovenel Moise, in 2021. At the same time, the publication also reported that gangs control about 80% of the capital, and abduction, robbery, and many such crimes are rampant in the country.

The US government is therefore deeply concerned about the rising cases, especially after the abduction of the nurse. Even the National Human Rights Defense Network has begun investigating, after they warned the masses of an “upsurge in killings and kidnappings.”

Alix, the kidnapped woman, has not yet been found, and the Haiti police and the US government are trying their best to find any clues that could lead them to Alix and her child. At the same time, the instance has once again highlighted the state of criminal activities in the country and the absence of safety for foreigners in Haiti.

Thomas @Thomas78735420 An American nurse and her young child were kidnapped in Haiti Thursday, the faith-based organization her husband runs said.

Alix Dorsainvil and the child, who was not named, were abducted from a Christian campus near Port au Prince

At the moment, the Haiti government or the authorities working on the case have not addressed the matter or issued a statement.