What happened to Alysha Burney? Brother slams misinformation surrounding YouTuber’s death

Social media star Alysha Burney passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025, as confirmed by her brother Charles Burney. Charles told Today that Alysha had died of an asthma attack, while they were in Mexico for a vacation. In further conversation with the outlet, he reminisced about her by describing her as "goal oriented, creative and passionate about giving back."

Besides, Charles made references to rumors about his sister's demise and claimed that they were inaccurate. Addressing claims surrounding her cause of death, which included her being "laced," Charles described them to be "defamatory allegations."

According to Charles, his late sister had just finished his bachelors of science in digital media production and was further getting prepared for her graduate degree. He continued:

"Her life-long goal was to be a writer and a director. Another goal she had was to come back to Kansas City, open a production studio and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was at. She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey."

Along with having a prominent social media presence, Alysha Burney also owned a production company through which she had produced a number of movies, including Shiesty, Shiesty II, Lost Angeles and Hot Girl Get Away. During the conversation, Charles Burney added:

"She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman."

The social media star's social media page is now filled with condolences from netizens. For the unversed, Alysha had about 596K followers on Instagram and more than one million subscribers on YouTube. When Charles first announced Alysha Burney's demise on social media a few days ago, he requested for privacy, allowing the family to mourn the loss.

Exploring more about the life of social media star Alysha Burney

Born in March 2000, Alysha Burney became known after Bad Girls Club (2015) went viral. According to IMDb, Burney would make comedy videos on Vine, before she gained popularity online. The outlet further reported that she graduated high school back in May 2018.

As per IMDb, Ashley Burney also worked as a stand up comedian in Missouri. Over time, she had associated with popular names like Chris Redd and Kathleen Madigan. Besides, Ashley had also been a part of series like Cooking with Burney (2018), and Wingworm Times.

The last post of Alysha on Instagram was made earlier this month, in which she wrote a caption, seemingly referring to her brother Charles. The video was accompanied by the text, "Stop telling your brother all our business!" This message appeared to have come from one of her acquaintances. In response, Alysha captioned her post, saying:

"I tell him everything... idcccc."

No new update about her passing away has been made available. According to Whats Trending, Charles threatened legal action on those individuals who were apparently trying to spread misinformation.

