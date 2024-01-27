What happened to Amari Crite? GoFundMe raises more than $34,000 as Momence Basketball player dies in tragedy

Momence High School student Amari Crite unexpectedly died on January 25, 2024, at the age of 14. She reportedly collapsed while preparing for a basketball match, and her cause of death is yet to be made official, as per People magazine.

Crite's death was also confirmed by the school district's superintendent, Shannon Anderson, who said in a statement that the school is ready to offer counseling and mental health support to those who have been affected by the incident.

Anderson additionally stated that they would provide all the "necessary resources" to deal with the loss and continued:

"We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time."

The Kankakee County Coroner's Office has launched an investigation into the matter, and further updates are currently awaited. A GoFundMe page has been launched to get help for Amari Crite's funeral, and the local schools have already expressed their support for the situation.

GoFundMe page launched to support Amari Crite's family

Amari Crite's sudden death has left her family members and friends in shock. WFGA Radio stated that she was supposed to play in a match against Tri-Point High School before she died. She was reportedly playing basketball and volleyball for Momence High School and was born to Anthony Crite and Michelle Crite.

Amari's family has now launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for her funeral, and it aims to collect an amount of $15,000. The description on the page started by mentioning the girl's death and continued:

"We are asking for any and everyone to help us give her the proper home going she deserves. No amount to small no amount to big. And most of all we need prayer! Services will be shared when everything is arraigned."

Donations worth $35,287 have been made until now, and Amari's friends also paid tribute to her in the comments section of the page. Detailed information on Amari Crite's early life and other details have not been revealed yet. Kankakee County Sheriff's Office also shared a Facebook post on January 27, 2024, and wrote:

"The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office stands with the Momence School District during this difficult time. Friends, family and classmates are all in our prayers. We will all remain #RedskinStrong."

Meanwhile, Amari Crite's family members have yet to share an official statement on her death. Crite was a 9th-grade student at Momence High School, which is located at 101 N Franklin St. in Illinois. According to Niche, the school has around 327 students studying in grades 9 to 12.

The news of Amari's death comes after a student at Illinois University was discovered dead after reportedly suffering from hypothermia. According to USA Today, the student was identified as Akul B. Dhawan, and while an investigation was launched, the police could not find any evidence of foul play.

