What happened to Angie Smith? Injuries explored as NHRA motorcycle accident sparks concern online 

Angie Smith, a Pro Stock NHRA motorcycle racer from King, North Carolina met with an accident at the Midwest Nationals on Saturday afternoon, September 30. The veteran racer separated from her bike towards the end of a 198 mph pass at the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals that took place on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

A health update was posted on Facebook on Sunday, October 1 by Sadie Glenn, who manages Angie Smith's social media accounts. Sadie wrote that the racer sustained two broken feet as well as severe road rash and was scheduled to consult with a skin graft surgeon on Monday morning. Sadie Glenn further assured everyone that Angie's condition was stable and that she was going to be alright.

Fans express concerns for Angie Smith following her NHRA accident

The high-speed accident occurred in the race track's shutdown area and was not visible to the audience or even the announcers present in the control tower. Angie had just finished the second of her three qualifying runs before the unfortunate incident.

The NHRA safety team aided the 44-year-old on the spot and she was reportedly conscious and alert. According to a statement released by the NHRA late Saturday afternoon, Angie was also speaking to the safety personnel before she was taken away on a stretcher and transported to a local medical facility.

As mentioned before, Smith sustained extensive road rash and is scheduled to receive skin-grafting. As per WebMD, road rash happens when the skin "gets scraped off by a hard surface or contact a smooth surface for an extended period." The scars left behind as a result of this can be fixed via skin grafting.

Angie's fans flocked to the comment section of the health update posted on Facebook and shared their prayers for the racer's swift recovery.

Fans send their prayers for Angie and wish for her speedy recovery. (Image via Facebook/@angiesmithracing)

Angie Smith rode a different motorcycle for Saturday's race

Angie Smith entered this week's event in fifth position in the rankings of the Pro Stack Motorcycle.

She participated in Saturday’s race on her black, carbon fiber v-twin after her team in Charlotte deemed that rather than the usual pink Denso Buell that she rode at the Chip Ellis event, the black motorcycle would provide Angie with a better chance at victory.

After her accident, Angie Smith's husband, Matt Smith, and her other teammates, including Joey Gladstone and Jianna Evaristo, skipped their qualifying turns and returned to the pits. There has been no official confirmation of the competitors’ status.