What happened to Areanah Preston? Tributes pour in as 24-year-old police officer passes away 

Social media users were left shocked after news came in about Areanah Preston, a Chicago police officer, being shot to death on May 6, 2023. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening as she returned from work. Authorities claim that she was shot in her front lawn and ultimately succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds she sustained.

While the killer has not been arrested yet, police have assured the family that they will not spare any efforts to find out who committed the crime. For the same, authorities, along with community activist Ja’Mal Green, are offering a $5000 reward for any individual who provides credible information about the perpetrator.

Police claimed that they immediately rushed to Areanah Preston’s house upon hearing multiple gunshots at 81st and Blackstone in Avalon Park, where Preston was found with multiple gunshots. She was then immediately taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Areanah, who was 24 years old, had been working with the department for 3 years and was studying at Loyola University simultaneously. The police officer was all set to graduate on May 13, 2023, as she was studying Master of Jurisprudence at the School of Law.

Social media users mourn the untimely demise of Areanah Preston

The tragic loss of Areanah Preston, a dedicated member of the Chicago Police Department's 5th district, has left social media users heartbroken and paying tribute to her memory. Described by her colleagues as intelligent and well-liked, Areanah had made a significant impact in her community and had touched the lives of many.

Her unexpected death has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from all quarters:

Police stated that the deceased officer’s service weapon was stolen: More details about the case explored

While the police have not yet released any official statement about the case, investigators are trying to deduce if it was a case of robbery or a well-planned murder. However, upon investigation, the police stated that Areanah’s service weapon was stolen.

Furthermore, talking about the murder, Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson said in a statement:

"I’m outraged and devastated by this horrific violence against a public servant and will do everything to support the family and CPD during this traumatic time.”

Meanwhile, the mayor also claimed to have spoken to the family of Areanah Preston. At the moment, the parents have not addressed the murder and death of their daughter. The details of her funeral have also not yet been released by the family or friends.

