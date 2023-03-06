What happened to Arif Cooper? Tributes pour in as popular DJ passes away 

Disc Jockey, music producer and radio personality Arif Cooper passed away on Sunday. The beloved musician was playing at a party when he tragically died. Fans have flooded the internet with tributes since his death made headlines.

Arif Cooper was playing at the Recall Throwback Edition that was being held at the Police Officers’ Club when he passed away. The musician unexpectedly collapsed during his performance. He was one of several artists that were booked for the event. Sparkie Babie Official was one of the first media outlets to make his death public. They took to their Instagram page and told followers that Arif Cooper:

“Suffered a seizure and collapsed whilst playing at a party. He was taken to the hospital, but succumbed.”

Netizens flooded the internet with tributes to the DJ, who was also popularly known as Arif “Supa Coop” Cooper.

Tributes pour in as Arif Cooper passes away

Internet users flooded the internet with tributary messages and sent their condolences to the artist’s friends, family and loved ones. A few reactions to his passing read:

Fiwi Harvest Café @DennistonDK 🏾 @JamaicaGleaner Thanks for bringing so many good vibes to Jamaica over the years! @JamaicaGleaner Thanks for bringing so many good vibes to Jamaica over the years! 🙏🏾🇯🇲

CharmBK @charmainebk . I send my condolences to his family at this time @NationwideRadio Oh my goodness. This is. I send my condolences to his family at this time @NationwideRadio Oh my goodness. This is 😔. I send my condolences to his family at this time

MarjorieGardner @mgreatness2010 🏽 @NationwideRadio What??! Mercy Lord! This is sad. Condolences to his family and friends. @NationwideRadio What??! Mercy Lord! This is sad. Condolences to his family and friends.🙏🏽

AMG @Annmerita #ArifCooper Supa Coop! Or Riiiiiiiif!!! As I’d always scream whenever we saw each other. I grieve for your children, your family and the music & #FAME95FM1 fraternity. Happy to have worked with you in radio and to have known you. Rest now friend Supa Coop! Or Riiiiiiiif!!! As I’d always scream whenever we saw each other. I grieve for your children, your family and the music & #FAME95FM1 fraternity. Happy to have worked with you in radio and to have known you. Rest now friend 💔 #ArifCooper https://t.co/lzaeNkkT3Y

winsome Rochester @winsomeRochest6 @NationwideRadio Condolences to Arif Cooper family &friends may his soul rest in peace. @NationwideRadio Condolences to Arif Cooper family &friends may his soul rest in peace.

Lashana Haynes @HaynesLashana

May good memories of past time comfort you. @NationwideRadio Condolences to the family and friends...May good memories of past time comfort you. @NationwideRadio Condolences to the family and friends...May good memories of past time comfort you.

Jamaican singer Nadine Sutherland also paid tribute to Cooper through Twitter. She wrote online:

NadineSutherland @Nadinesutherlan Because of the large amount of death I've experienced over the last couple years, I feel like I'm an OG. But waking up to the news of Arif Cooper's transition hit me like a ton of bricks! My heart is breaking for Ibo, Joy , his children, family, friends and fans. What is man? Because of the large amount of death I've experienced over the last couple years, I feel like I'm an OG. But waking up to the news of Arif Cooper's transition hit me like a ton of bricks! My heart is breaking for Ibo, Joy , his children, family, friends and fans. What is man?

Musician Sean Paul also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute. While sharing a picture of the artist, Paul wrote online:

Grammy-nominated singer Shaggy also took to the social media platform to pay tribute to the musician. He wrote online:

Olivia Grange, the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, also released a statement following Arif Cooper’s passing. She said:

“It is so sad that another of our outstanding personalities in the music industry has left us suddenly and at such a relatively young age. We saw Arif following his famous father, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, a founder of Third World Band, into music and making his own name here in Jamaica and on the international scene where he entertained audiences in a number of United States cities and in Japan."

Grange went on to add:

"Arif’s versatility was one of the huge features of the man and was greatly admired by his colleagues in the music industry, especially those whose careers benefitted from his talent, and by his fans. He will be sorely missed.”

Who was Arif Cooper?

The son of famous music teacher Ibo Cooper, Arif, had been in the DJ scene since 1991. He was quick to rise as one of the most popular DJs in Jamaica and abroad. During his rise to stardom, he founded the Fresh Ear Production House in 1997. A year later, he joined FAME FM and was a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications group until his passing.

He has worked with several high-profile Jamaican artists, including Cham, Tami Chynn, Alaine, Elephant Man, Demarco, Aidonia, Konshens, Wayne Marshall and Christopher Martin, among others.

A few of his most popular tracks include Guardian Angel, Good Vybe, Shockwave, Hammer, Worldwide, New Money, Phantom, Full Draw, Move, Celebration, Up and Love, National Pride, Perfect 10 and Relationships.

Arif Cooper is survived by his ex-wife Simone Clarke and his daughter.

