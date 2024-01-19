What happened to Arthur Luna? Search for suspect underway as Texas man critically injured in road rage incident

36-year-old Texas man Arthur Luna has sustained severe injuries after getting shot in a road rage incident. The horrific shooting took place in the early morning of Thursday, December 14, 2023, on Interstate 45, when he was heading to his workplace. Authorities have confirmed that they are yet to make an arrest as of now.

Despite being uable to take the suspect into custody, police have released a sketch of him. They have also urged the public to help them locate the suspect who was possibly involved in the shooting.

Texas police are working hard to determine the location of the suspect who reportedly shot Arthur Luna

The chain of events can be traced back to December 14, 2023, at about 5 am when the Texas man was heading to work. He was allegedly shot in a side of his face, in an apparent road rage incident. When authorities arrived at the crime site on 191 West Road, they discovered Luna in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Authorities soon rushed Luna to the hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. Since then, authorities have been trying to locate the suspect. They have also released the suspect's sketch, describing him as a Caucasian male and aged 40-50. According to the sketch, the suspect has a mustache and a full beard as well. It has been revealed that during the shooting, he was wearing a baseball cap that had "veterans" written on it.

While being in the hospital and receiving treatment for the horrific injuries he sustained due to the shooting, Luna said,

"Road rage ain’t that serious man. It’s really not."

The victim is now in a stable state and is on the process of recovery.

Law enforcement officials are yet to locate the suspect's location

The victim's family is seeking justice for him. According to his sister, Ramona Luna,

"We just want the person who did it to come forward and pay for their actions."

The Texas man recalled the chain of events that took place on December 14, 2023, and mentioned that he was heading to his work on I-45 North between Richey and Rankin Road. Meanwhile, a white 2017 to 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulled up next to him, and opened fire at him. By this time, a bullet had already struck him in the head. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

Fortunately, Luna could drive to a gas station by exiting off West Road. This was when he called 911 and reported his situation. Law enforcement officials in Texas have now urged the public to help them find the suspect. If they have information, they can contact the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers have further announced a reward of up to $5,000 if anybody provides significant information regarding the suspect's identity or location. According to police, individuals can also opt for anonymous tips.