What happened to Ashley McLean-Gaylor? Daughter of Delco police Officer identified as victim killed in Philadelphia hit and run

On Saturday, August 26, 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor died in a hit and run accident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to the Inquirer, McLean-Gaylor was the daughter of Leslie McLean, a police officer in Folcroft, which is a borough in Delaware County.

In the aftermath of Ashley McLean-Gaylor's death, the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police started a fundraising page, which aims at raising money for the victim's funeral costs. Thomas Kesser, the organizer, noted that all other funds will be used to provide support for McLean-Gaylor's family members in the future. So far, the page has raised over $66,000 of its $80,000 goal.

Moreover, Delaware authorities have offered a $5000 reward for any information related to the hit and run. CBS reported that due to additional donations from the Fraternal Order as well as an anonymous donor, the reward for information in the case has reached a sum total of $15,000.

Ashley McLean-Gaylor was reportedly hit by a car whule she was crossing the road

In the early hours of Saturday, Ashley McLean-Gaylor was reportedly struck by a Honda Accord while she was crossing on Lindbergh Avenue. At approximately 2:40 am local time, medical officials arrived at the scene to find the victim dead. While authorities found the damaged vehicle at the scene, they reportedly claimed that the driver appeared to have fled.

During the course of the investigation, Pennsylvania authorities towed the Honda Accord that killed Ashley McLean-Gaylor. However, investigators still do not know who was behind the wheel. The Sharon Hill Police Department (SHPD) reported that before McLean-Gaylor's death, the vehicle of interest had been parked on the 100 block of Greenwood road.

The case is currently being handled by the Sharon Hill Police Department, with assistance from the Darby Township Police Department. Since the victim's mother was a police officer in Delaware County, the Fraternal Order of Police has also involved itself on an unofficial basis.

Chris Eiserman, President of FOP Lodge No.27, has recently made a public statement regarding the case, saying:

"Our reward is payable immediately if someone calls police with a tip that leads to the suspected driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young mother from Delaware County."

Meanwhile, Thomas Kesser, organizer of the FOP directed fundraiser, also commented on the victim's death, saying how they are extending their sources to the community so as to help the grieving family.

"Ashley's mother, Leslie is a long time Folcroft Borough Police Officer and member of Delaware County Lodge 27. No one is prepared to say good bye to their child who was full of life. We are reaching out to the community for your help during this difficult time."

The death of Ashley McLean-Gaylor is currently under the early stages of investigation. As of this writing, officials have not yet released any further details.