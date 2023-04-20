What happened to Barry Humphries? Dame Edna star condition explored amid recent hospitalization

Well-known comedian and actor Barry Humphries was recently hospitalized for some medical issues. He was taken to a hospital following some complications he suffered after his hip replacement surgery at the beginning of 2023. His family also shared a statement and mentioned:

"Barry Humphries is currently in hospital receiving treatment for health issues. Barry would like to thank everybody for the support and good wishes he has received but would like more and more."

The family expressed gratitude towards the entire staff of St Vincent's Hospital. Barry's friend and Sky News host Rowan Dean gave an update on his condition, stating that he never stopped laughing and cracking jokes despite suffering from health issues. Dean added:

"I'm sure some of the nurses in the hospital are still amused by the twinkle in Barry Humphries' eyes and that irrepressible grin and that irrepressible laugh."

Barry Humphries had to undergo surgery in February 2023

Barry had to undergo surgery after he fell at his home (Image via Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Barry Humphries had to undergo surgery when he tripped and fell on a rug in his residence. He got a titanium hip after the operation and wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible, as he did not want to miss the tour of his "one man show" towards the end of 2023. He stated:

"I sit a lot in the show, and there's a bit of pacing… I don't think it's going to be a problem, but I do have to get on with my physio."

Humphries was undergoing physiotherapy sessions at a rehabilitation facility, and in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said that the incident was ridiculous and similar to other incidents. He stated that he was trying to get a book when his foot was caught on a rug, and he fell.

He was a victim of another similar incident in 1961 when he was playing Sowerby in the West End production of Oliver! While traveling to Cornwall, he fell down a cliff and broke his arm. He had to be hospitalized at the time.

Barry Humphries is known for his flawless work as a comedian, actor, and author

Barry Humphries has been featured in several films where he made cameo appearances and played supporting roles. He has gained recognition for his comedic performances in films like The Secret Policeman's Other Ball and A Night of Comic Relief 2.

He has appeared in several other films like Bedazzled, Percy's Progress, The Great Macarthy, Barry McKenzie Holds His Own, Side by Side, and more.

Humphries has been cast in TV shows like Dame Edna's Neighborhood Watch, Dame Edna's Work Experience, and more. He made guest appearances on Saturday Night Live! during the 70s.

