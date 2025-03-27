What happened to Big Boogie's sister? Rapper mourns loss of his sibling in wake of tragic passing

Memphis rapper Big Boogie's sister, Laterrika Woods, 29, died Tuesday after a high-speed police chase in Arkansas. The Arkansas State Police (ASP) chased a car Woods was in for a traffic violation.

According to a press release by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the ASP pulled over a white Dodge Ram pickup truck near the 173-mile spot along Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

However, the truck took off right after being stopped, leading the ASP to their high-speed pursuit. The pickup truck sped past other vehicles, exceeding 120 mph.

The ASP trooper resorted to Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) or the Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) to stop the vehicle. The police cruiser pulled alongside the truck and hit it sideways at the back. Close to the 191-mile spot on the I-40 that falls near Prairie County’s Hazen city, the suspect vehicle flipped over, and Big Boogie's sister got thrown out of her passenger seat.

The Dodge Ram crashed into a ditch nearby, and Laterrika Woods was declared dead on the scene.

Col. Mike Hagar, the ASP Director, said:

"This tragedy is a direct result of the suspect’s reckless, selfish actions. This is another example of what can happen when a suspect flees from law enforcement."

He added:

"Fleeing suspects are terrorizing and traumatizing our communities. Our Troopers will not and cannot look the other way."

Big Boogie mourns his sister while three other injured after the police chase

Big Boogie mourned his sister's death in a carousel of photos posted on Instagram Wednesday. The 28-year-old rapper wrote:

"I Love You Sister Tears Tears Tears @_dadonwoo."

Boogie added:

"I'm Logging Off Today"

The rapper captioned a following post:

"Never In A Million Years …. I’m Empty"

Big Boogie also posted several IG stories about Laterrika's death:

"4L With Us I Promise/ So Sorry This Happened To You/ You Never Played Bout Me"

In a following slide, the rapper wrote that money couldn't mend his pain.

Torkilo Hambrick, 30, was driving the pickup truck, and 45-year-old Zuri Jones, another passenger present in the vehicle, was taken to the UAMS Medical Center.

26-year-old Latarica Walker, who was also ejected from her seat during the collision and overturn, was transported to Baptist Medical Center on an air ambulance. The ASP said Latarica was in critical condition while the other two were stable.

The Arkansas State Police found several items in the Dodge Ram pickup truck, including marijuana, narcotics, promethazine, two guns, and some U.S. currency. The driver, Torkilo Hambrick, who goes by Fly Guy Kizzle, had pending charges for Laterrika Woods' death.

Torkilo is also registered as a s*x offender on the Tennessee S*x Offender Registry. According to his criminal record, Torkilo has a long list of charges against him, including marijuana possession, firearm possession, incest, r*pe, aggravated assault, driving with a suspended/ revoked license, reckless driving, traffic violations, domestic violence, and more.

