What happened to BLACKPINK Jennie's face? Fans offer get well soon messages amid injury update

BLACKPINK’s Jennie received an outpouring of “get well soon” wishes on Twitter after she directly informed fans about her facial injury.

Prior to heading to the airport, where media personnel awaited to click pictures of her, Jennie posted on Weverse that she had hurt her face while exercising. She made the post to inform BLINKs so that they wouldn’t be shocked after seeing her airport arrival photos and videos.

The SOLO singer requested fans to understand her situation if she looked a bit down in photos and even apologized for it. Soon enough, BLINKs, the group’s fandom, began showering her with supportive comments on Twitter.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie informs fans about her face injury, fans pour quick recovery message

BLACKPINK’s LISA and Jennie were scheduled to fly to Malaysia for a schedule via the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center on March 2. As with all the big K-pop stars, media and fansites camped outside the area to catch the idols’ departure.

Knowing this, the SOLO singer informed fans about her facial injury, making sure that fans do not get concerned over her wearing huge black sunglasses. Before the airport arrival, Jennie made a post on Twitter explaining that she tripped while exercising and got a scar.

As per Twitter user @pinksIover's translation, she said,

“BLINK. It's nothing, but I post[ed] it first in case you get surprised. I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and fell down, so I got a bit of a scar on my face.”

She added that they might be seeing her with a bandage on future schedules, as it is still healing. The singer also apologized for it and asked fans not to worry.

“I wanted to get better soon so I don't worry about BLINK, but it's still healing, so I think I'm going to wear a bandage on my face for a while. Please understand if I sound silly. I need to show you a good performance, but I'm sorry for being like this, everyone. I'll get better soon, so don't worry and see you soon.”

The SOLO singer also went active on Weverse, posting a few comments telling fans not to worry. She posted a picture as well on Instagram, showing them that she was feeling better.

However, BLINKs instantly began trending #GetWellSoonJennie on Twitter. Under the hashtag, they posted chunks of text wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery.

Jennie, we love u and appreciate u so much thank u for always working hard and worrying about us but baby u need to take care of yourself too 🥺



#GetwellsoonJennie she always apologizes when she doesnt have to, always giving her best but still feels like she's letting us down. Jennie, we love u and appreciate u so much thank u for always working hard and worrying about us but baby u need to take care of yourself too 🥺

#GETWELLSOONJENNIE jennie using all these cute emojis, so she can make fans feel unworried 🥹 she is too precious —she deserves all the love

#GETWELLSOONJENNIE you dont have to apologize, we will always be waiting jennie

#GETWELLSOONJENNIE jennie im praying for your quick recovery and pls just dont say sorry and put the blame on you because health should always be the first before anything else i hope everything is ok <3

Jennie tripped down and got a scar on her face so she will wear a bandage to cover it for awhile, she's getting treatment but still feel sorry for not updating pics these past few days… "You don't have to worry" but we are☹️ wish for jendeuk's speed recovery🤍 #GETWELLSOONJENNIE

#GETWELLSOONJENNIE She's literally an angel. thinking about us instead of her. Jennie I need you to understand that your health is the most important thing for us

m. @jnklove116 and were still be worried you have to take care of yourself properly. We love you Jennie 🥺🫶🫶 you're the best and wish you a speedy recovery 🫶🫶



#GETWELLSOONJENNIE My dear Jennie stop saying sorry all the time it's not your fault and were still be worried you have to take care of yourself properly. We love you Jennie 🥺🫶🫶 you're the best and wish you a speedy recovery 🫶🫶

#GETWELLSOONJENNIE



#GETWELLSOONJENNIE I don't like hearing things like this, Hope you are healthy physically and mentally, may the world be as kind to you as you are giving power to the world 😔

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member's face injury is the most recent on the list of issues that BLINKs are concerned about.

The PINK VENOM singer appears in HBO's The Idol, alongside The Weeknd and others

On March 1, Rolling Stone published a highly critical report of Sam Levinson’s HBO show, The Idol, which marks Jennie’s acting debut. A production source told the magazine that the BLACKPINK singer’s job was basically “to sit there [and] look pretty.” The source even added that the singer has “barely any air time” and “an inconsequential story arc” in the show.

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin left The Idol, Rolling Stone says "Jennie has barely any air time and an inconsequential story"



A production source adds: "It was like three or four lines per episode for her. They didn't let her talk that much. Her job was to sit there [and] look pretty, basically"



Multiple... left The Idol, Rolling Stone says "Jennie has barely any air time and an inconsequential story"A production source adds: "It was like three or four lines per episode for her. They didn't let her talk that much. Her job was to sit there [and] look pretty, basically"Multiple...

When the news of Jennie’s acting debut was first announced, fans had hoped it wasn’t a token representation. They wished that the singer would have an important role, especially after the teasers also seemed to hint at the same.

However, Rolling Stone’s report has left them concerned since her role has ultimately become what they feared the most.

